HACKENSACK, N.J. – The St. Francis women’s basketball team (3-4, 2-0 Northeast Conference) beat Fairleigh Dickinson (3-3, 0-2 NEC) by a 64-48 margin on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series.
Despite a third-quarter push from Fairleigh Dickinson that saw the St. Francis lead cut down to four points, the Red Flash responded with a run of their own. With 2-0 conference records, St. Francis is tied with Bryant atop the league.
Both Jenna Mastellone and Sam Miller came off the bench to supply a team-best 13 points for St. Francis. Senior guard Karson Swogger totaled 12 points and five assists. Jada Dapaa became the first Red Flash player to pull down double-digit rebounds this season with 10. Freshman guard Kaitlyn Maxwell added eight points.
St. Francis guard Lili Benzel extended her made 3-point streak to 16 games, dating back to last season.
Freshman reserve guard Abby Conklin contributed a game-high 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson, nailing five 3-pointers on nine attempts.
Sierra DeAngelo netted 12 points off the bench. Maria Roters added 11 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson went on a 12-0 run in the third to shave St. Francis’ lead to 39-35 with 4:10 remaining in the quarter.
The Red Flash responded with an 11-0 run to regain control of the game at 50-35 in the third.
Fairleigh Dickinson was able to trim the deficit down to single digits in the fourth, but the St. Francis defense prevented the home team from scoring another point in the last four minutes of play.
To begin the game, Miller tallied seven points to lead St. Francis to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter, which included an 11-2 burst.
St. Francis led 34-18 at halftime thanks to a 15-9 advantage in the second quarter.
Fairleigh Dickinson outscored St. Francis 21-16 in the third to trail 50-39.
The Red Flash outrebounded the Knights by double digits for the second-straight game, having a 39-28 advantage in this game.
St. Francis finished the fourth quarter with a 14-9 scoring edge. SFU held Fairleigh Dickinson to just nine points in three of the four quarters.
On Tuesday, St. Francis prevailed 62-51.
