LORETTO – The St. Francis University basketball players are essentially in a bubble during the fall semester because of COVID-19 restrictions, so Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas has been using some of her time to binge “The 100” on Netflix.
Watching a group of youngsters reconstruct human society after the apocalypse might have served as good inspiration as she and her teammates try to build up the Red Flash program, and, at DeGol Arena on Wednesday, they might have begun laying the foundation.
Down five with seven minutes left facing the ghosts of some tough recent defeats, the Red Flash dug deep to emerge with their first win in five starts, 67-64, over Kent State.
The victory was St. Francis’ first since Feb. 1 of last season and snapped a 10-game losing skid. Thomas’ season-high 15 points and nine rebounds led the Flash, who also got big contributions in key stretches from sophomore forward Sam Miller and freshman guard Diajha Allen.
“It’s really rewarding to get this win. We’ve been so close in the last couple of games,” said Thomas, referring to a loss at the buzzer to Duquesne and an eight-point setback at La Salle.
“There were little bits and pieces of everyone doing their parts. I think that’s what helped us win. We finished the game. We played all 40 minutes, which we struggled to do.”
Thomas registered a huge blocked shot on a 3-point attempt by Kent State’s 6-foot-2 Lindsey Thall with 41.1 seconds left as the Red Flash held their opponent to two points in the final 5:26 after being down by four. It wasn’t without some close calls, though, as Clare Kelly missed an open trey with eight seconds remaining and Linsey Marchese airballed a desperation, contested 3 from the corner at the final horn.
Lili Benzel netted 13 points for the Red Flash, the fourth time this year the redshirt junior guard has scored in double figures. Allen and Jenna Mastellone each chipped in with nine, and Karson Swogger finished with eight.
For all the struggles St. Francis has had finishing recently, Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said she was optimistic.
“We’ve been talking about how close we were, especially the last two games,” Whittington said. “I didn’t go into it thinking we were on a 10-game losing streak. I went into it thinking we were this close to getting a win, if we played team basketball.”
Miller, whose free throws with five seconds left pulled out a one-point win over visiting Wagner on Jan. 13 last season, played a clutch role down the stretch again. After missing a layup off a beautiful Thomas pass, the 6-2 pivot rebounded her own miss and scored to tie the game at 62 with 3:50 left. Then she blocked a shot at the other end that turned into a Mastellone layup before hitting Benzel on the wing from the block for a 3-pointer.
The next defensive possession, her help defense forced a miss, which she grabbed.
“Sam’s a really hard worker. Everyone has trust in her,” Thomas said. “I’m glad she got that rebound. I looked at her like ‘Sam, come on. Oh, you made it. I don’t care anymore.’ ”
Allen also had three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes off the bench. She made a 3-pointer and drove for a layup in succession in the second quarter after Kent State went up six. She took a steal in the third quarter the length of the court for a layup to end a 2:35 Red Flash scoring drought, sparking a 21-12 run.
“She came out of her shell tonight. Against Michigan State and Penn State, she literally said to me, ‘I was afraid,’ ” Whittington said. “She has a knack for knowing how to play the game and use her speed.”
Five-foot-one Mariah Modkins drove to the hoop as time expired in the first half, lifting Kent State to a 36-32 advantage. The Red Flash actually led 28-25 at the 4:33 mark when Mastellone converted inside after receiving a skip pass on the wing in transition. However, it was nearly four minutes before SFU added to its scoring total on a pair of Thomas foul shots to stop a 9-0 Kent State run.
Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds by halftime.
The Red Flash struggled to get open looks or really any space on the perimeter in the first 10 minutes but still played to a 19-all tie after a Benzel 3, a Thomas reverse layup and two Swogger free throws with 5.9 seconds dissipated a six-point deficit.
“This is a great opportunity to build confidence,” Whittington said.
