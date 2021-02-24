LORETTO – How would St. Francis University women’s basketball coach Keila Whittington deal with fall-from-ahead overtime losses on back-to-back days against a Sacred Heart team with which her team is jockeying for Northeast Conference playoff position?
“We don’t have to worry about it,” Whittington said, without even a glint of relief.
Brushing off characterizations of “must-wins,” the Red Flash overcame the adversity of having another seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter evaporate, pulling out a 72-67 victory against the Pioneers on Wednesday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“I’m definitely happy that we were able to come back after (Tuesday’s 76-70 loss) to split the series,” junior forward Jada Dapaa said. “I’m proud of how everyone played. I’m feeling good, yeah.”
Dapaa recorded her fourth double-double of the season, collecting a career-high 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds off the bench. Her two free throws with four seconds left in overtime made it a two-possession game, and she came up with nine points and five boards in the last 10 minutes and 26 seconds as the Flash survived despite leading almost the entire game, even by as many as 13 points.
“If you sit there and worry, you can’t think about the next play or what you have to do to fight back,” Dapaa said.
Senior guard Karson Swogger fronted St. Francis with 17 points less than 24 hours after she tied her season high with 22. She also dished out five of the Flash’s 15 assists and made two foul shots with 33 seconds in overtime to break a 67-all deadlock.
“We definitely brought it all tonight. I’m really proud of our team,” Swogger said. “Nobody wants to lose. Ranked third in the preseason, we had a target on our back, because you want to finish in the top four for playoffs. We definitely came out with an edge.”
St. Francis overcame a 31-point outburst by Sacred Heart guard Adrianne Hagood to improve to 12-6 overall and 10-2 in the NEC. The Flash are a half-game behind Mount St. Mary’s for first place and trying to hold off 8-3 Wagner and the 8-4 Pioneers for second place and a semifinal home playoff game.
All eight players Whittington used scored at least three points and pulled down two or more rebounds. Sophomore center Katie Dettwiller had seven points, nine rebounds and a career-high four blocks, Kaitlyn Maxwell and Jenna Mastellone each scored eight and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas collected seven points and five rebounds.
The Flash snapped a two-game losing streak after winning 11 in a row. Last year, SFU was in a similar position and dropped its last six games to end the season.
“Getting this win is a confidence-booster. We can get back on track, in a sense,” Dettwiller said.
Hagood tied it with 16.5 seconds left in regulation, banking in a tough driving shot over Dapaa. Swogger lobbed to the 6-foot-4 Dettwiller on an inbounds pass with 1.4 seconds left, but she couldn’t handle it cleanly in traffic as regulation expired.
Dapaa came up with a huge play midway through the fourth quarter, running down Nikki Johnson and blocking her fastbreak layup attempt that would have knotted the score at 55, then tracking the ball down and passing ahead to Swogger for an easy two.
The Red Flash played shorthanded. Freshman wing Christina Nichols, a consistent part of the rotation since late December, walked gingerly back to the trainer’s room before warmups. She reappeared and jogged up and down the sidelines, but didn’t play.
St. Francis led by as many as 13 in the first half, going up 32-19 on Lili Benzel’s deep 3-pointer at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter. Sacred Heart narrowed the gap to seven by the intermission, though.
The Red Flash moved the ball well over the first two quarters, registering assists on nine of their 12 field goals, including four of their first five.
St. Francis carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth, and Sacred Heart never was closer than five in the third quarter.
Swogger spun with the dribble and swished a foul-line jumper to give St. Francis an 18-13 lead after one. The Flash came out with a lot of energy, leading by as many as eight.
