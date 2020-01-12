LORETTO – Sometimes all it takes is one friendly bounce to turn things around.
With St. Francis trying to claw from a double-digit deficit a minute into the second half, Haley Thomas’ 3-pointer from the top of the circle danced on the rim, skipped straight up, and then went right back down through the net.
It was one of a number of little plays that helped the Red Flash battle back, and they rode them and a career game from Karson Swogger to an 82-72 Northeast Conference women’s basketball victory over St. Francis-Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
St. Francis’ first NEC home game was the Red Flash’s third win in four conference starts after a murderous non-conference schedule. They improved to 5-10 overall.
“You can see each game we’re growing a little bit, and growing the team chemistry,” said junior forward Thomas. “You can see that there’s trust on the team.”
It showed in most phases.
The Red Flash posted their highest scoring total of the season, made 77.3 percent of their field goal attempts in the second half and outrebounded the visitors 37-20.
They also had 18 assists on 27 field goals.
St. Francis allowed 52 points over the final three quarters after giving up 20 in the first.
Contributions came from throughout the Red Flash lineup. Freshman center Katie Dettwiller blocked three shots in 10 minutes, and reserve big Jada Dapaa recorded six points, four rebounds and a steal in the second half.
“I’m pretty happy,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said.
“When we talk about team basketball and everybody doing their part, everyone was keyed in.
None more so than Swogger.
The all-time leading scholastic scorer in Blair County history from her time at Bellwood-Antis, Swogger tied her career college high with 29 points. The 5-foot-6 guard was 10-of-14 from the field and 5-of-9 on 3-point shots.
The performance came one game after she scored a season-low four in a loss at Fairleigh Dickinson.
“I really took it to heart. I almost felt like I let the team down,” Swogger said. “I came into practice after that ready to focus, ready to key in. I honestly think everyone was, though.”
Thomas added 14 points, Sam Sabino a season-high 13 and Phee Allen 10. Sabino came up with a big play in the fourth quarter, reading a crosscourt pass for the steal, taking it 70 feet for a layup and completing a three-point play that stunted Brooklyn’s late comeback hopes.
“We all do what we need to do, and everyone is stepping up,” Sabino said.
The Red Flash trailed 36-29 at halftime, turning the ball over nine times and making just 6-of-20 from 3-point range. They were able to keep it close, though, by coming up with 10 offensive rebounds and outboarding the Terriers by 12 over the first two quarters.
Serbian frosh Nevena Dimitrijevic gave St, Francis all kinds of headaches in the first quarter, scoring 11 points, making three 3-pointers and also dishing out two assists that resulted in five more points for the Terriers, as they pushed out to a 20-15 lead.
Alyssa Fisher’s 3-pointer from the corner increased St. Francis-Brooklyn’s lead to 11 midway through the second period. The Flash began chipping away, whittling the difference down to three or four on a couple of occasions before a 31-16 run from the middle of the third quarter to early in the fourth completely swung the tide.
“I think that shows what type of a team we are. Great teams come back from those situations,” Swogger said. “You have to stick together. That’s absolutely what we did.”
