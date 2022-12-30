LORETTO, Pa. – The drought is over.
St. Francis’ inside tandem of Sam Miller and Aaliyah Moore both came up big against visiting Hartford on Friday night at DeGol Arena, teaming for 24 points and 26 rebounds as the Red Flash snapped a 24-game pre-January losing skid with a 46-36 triumph.
The Red Flash open Northeast Conference play on Monday when they entertain Wagner.
“This game for the team set the tone for how we want to go into conference,” Moore said.
“We played really hard, we played well and we got the win. That sets a great tone.”
Moore came up with her second double-double in four games with career-highs of 15 points and 18 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miller, a 6-foot-1 senior from Dallastown, just missed notching her the first double-double of her collegiate career, finishing with nine points and eight boards.
Miller cursed herself when she missed a couple of shots early in the fourth quarter that would have put her into double digits, knowing she probably wouldn’t play much longer with her team up big at that point, but she was all smiles after the game.
“Those little bunnies … you’ve got to make open shots,” Miller said, “but I’m just proud of the team. We came and started with a great first quarter, outscoring them 15-to-6.
“We’ve talked about coming out and throwing the first punch and I think we did that.
“It’s important, since we’re a young team, that some of our freshmen and younger players got that feeling of winning.”
St. Francis pretty much had the game in hand with the still-winless Hawks (0-14) after junior point guard Filippa Goula’s layup ignited a 15-3 Red Flash run over the last 8:31 of the third quarter that put the hosts up 38-20.
Nanty Glo’s Maria McConnell then drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth.
It was the fewest points the Red Flash have allowed in Whittington’s four years and the fewest points by St. Francis since it held Long Island to 30 on Feb. 4, 2017. Hartford freshman Tatum Forbes was 6-for-12 from the field and had a game-high 19 points. The Hawks as a team were held to 12-of-54 from the field.
St. Francis built on a promising trend by outrebounding the Hawks 51-37.
“We’re excited to end the year with a win. We talked about coming back after Christmas and getting back to our rebounding ways on both ends of the floor, being aggressive and getting to the foul line and learning how to work together,” Whittington said.
Obviously, this game still is just one small step in the right direction. Hartford is in the midst of a de-emphasis of its program that will have it fully in Division III in a couple of years. St. Francis, though, can take heart in the fact that it usually comes up with much better results once it leaves behind its rugged nonconference schedule – last year the Red Flash were 6-2 in January after starting the season 0-12, and the year before they won all four January games as part of an 11-game winning streak.
“Wagner’s going to be a tough defensive matchup for us. They take the ball to the rim and they are very aggressive defensively, as well,” Whittington said. “They create turnovers so they can score.”
Moore tied her career scoring high of 14 on a foul shot just 2:06 into the third quarter. The junior from Milwaukee never had had a double-double before the Coppin State game on Dec. 11. She now has three games with 10 or more points this year and five with 10 or more rebounds.
“Just being confident on the floor and doing what my team needs me to do and doing what I know I can give to the team in a positive way has been a big focus for me,” Moore said. “I think I’m learning how to do that.”
Moore had a double-double by halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds after cleaning up misses by Goula and Destini Ward in the last three minutes and scoring off them to power the Red Flash to a 23-15 advantage. St. Francis held the Hawks to just 19.4% shooting and forced nine turnovers over the first two quarters and was up by as many as 11.
Layla Laws blocked a shot and went coast to coast with the recovery for a layup that gave St. Francis a 15-6 lead after one quarter. Moore and Miller combined for 13 points and 10 boards in the opening frame.
“I would be proud. Everyone played hard. Everyone crashed the boards. Everyone competed,” Moore said. “We’re making progress.”
