St. Francis 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51: In Hackensack, New Jersey, the Red Flash (2-4) outscored the Knights (3-2) 16-5 in the fourth quarter to claim their Northeast Conference opener on Tuesday.
Jenna Mastellone and Karson Swogger both scored 12 points for St. Francis. Jada Dapaa added 10 points and seven rebounds. Katie Dellwiller pulled down seven rebounds. Christina Nichols finished with three steals.
St. Francis faced a seven-point deficit at halftime and rallied to tie the game at 46 by the end of the third quarter.
The Red Flash opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 53-46 lead with 8:21 to play and did not look back.
Following a 3-pointer from the Knights to cut the Red Flash’s lead to four, St. Francis scored the next nine points to secure the victory.
Lindsey Mack, Maria Roters and Madison Stanley topped Fairleigh Dickinson with nine points each.
After being outrebounded by Fairleigh Dickinson 22-11 in the first half, St. Francis dominated on the boards 22-8 in the second half. SFU shot 56% during the second half, compared to FDU’s 26% in the second half.
The Red Flash had double the paint points that the Knights had, 36-18.
The same two teams meet again at noon Wednesday.
Note: Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas was named as a Northeast Conference Prime Performer for the first time this season following the Red Flash's victory against Kent State last Wednesday.
Thomas led the St. Francis squad to its first win of the season, beating Kent State 67-64 inside DeGol Arena. She had a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds, which were both season highs for her as well. Thomas shot 6 of 8 from the floor and was perfect from 3-point range (1 of 1) and the free-throw line (2 of 2).
Her nine rebounds were crucial as the Red Flash outrebounded the Golden Flashes 43-30 in the game. After Kent State took a 60-55 lead with seven minutes remaining in the game, it was a 3-pointer from Thomas that began a 12-4 St. Francis run to end the game and secure the victory.
