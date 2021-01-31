LORETTO – Stop me if you heard this one before.
The St. Francis University men’s basketball team wins the first half of its back-to-back Northeast Conference series and appears a victory away from sparking a late-season charge into the postseason, only to be unable to seal the deal.
It’s no laughing matter to the Red Flash, who, for the third time in January saw just that situation play out in an 85-77 loss to Central Connecticut State at DeGol Arena on Sunday afternoon, making their already difficult ascent to the conference tournament that much tougher.
The Flash lost while shooting 51.9% from the floor and not being at a significant deficit to the visiting Blue Devils in any statistical area except bench points.
There, Central Connecticut held a whopping 60-19 spread behind 24 points from Myles Baker and 19 from Tre Mitchell.
“All we really can focus on is our next game and trying to get better,” said sophomore guard Bryce Laskey, one of five Red Flash scorers to reach double digits with 13 points. “Obviously, we’re not at the level we need to be to win basketball games consistently.”
Freshman Max Land led St. Francis with 16 points. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 despite fouling out in just 23 minutes. Marlon Hargis and Myles Thompson chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Flash fell to 5-10 overall, they were going for their fifth win in their last eight games, and it could easily be six of eight had they not squandered a 17-point halftime lead to eventually fall in overtime to Fairleigh Dickinson four games ago.
“It’s certainly disappointing. You want to win one of those back-to-backs. That’s been our challenge. We’ve got to find a way to put back-to-back performances like that together,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said.
The loss dimmed St. Francis’ playoff hopes significantly, making it 4-7 with seven games to go in the NEC, tied with Central Connecticut for eighth. The Flash must finish in the top four to qualify for the conference tournament.
Had the Red Flash won, it would have been their third in a row, which would have been the most in the conference, and there would have been a number of reasons to feel optimistic about SFU’s chances to move up.
No one in the conference has fewer than three losses and, besides St. Francis, only Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart have played 11 conference games – several teams still have 10 or more NEC games ahead of them.
St. Francis would have pulled within two games of everyone ahead of it besides Long Island.
The Flash’s remaining opponents, also, are a combined 14-16. St. Francis already has split with the conference leader heading into this weekend (Bryant) and the preseason favorite (Fairleigh Dickinson).
“We’ll be off (Monday) and we’ll have two good days to practice to prepare for Merrimack. That’s all we can control,” Krimmel said. “We can’t control two weeks from now. You know what? In reality, we can’t control two days from now.”
The game turned about three minutes into the second half when Central Connecticut State began a 16-5 run to take a seven-point lead. St. Francis got to within three on a Laskey 3-pointer at the 9:33 mark, but the Flash committed turnovers on the next two possessions and Stephane Ayangma blocked a Laskey runner to keep the gap from narrowing further. The Blue Devils then opened up the lead to 10.
“We played like a young, immature team in the second half,” Krimmel said.
Central Connecticut was 18-for-30 from the floor and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc after the break.
Despite shooting 50% from the field in the first half, St. Francis inexplicably found itself trailing 34-33 at the half when Central Connecticut’s Nigel Scantlebury buried a trey from the top of the key with three seconds before the break.
The Blue Devils only had 12 field goals and five 3s before the intermission, the rebounds were even at 14, and St. Francis had eight turnovers to Central Connecticut’s six.
The Red Flash, though, missed three layups late in the half, leaving the door open for the Blue Devils.
St. Francis led by as many as five early, when Josh Cohen picked up a loose ball at the top of the key, dribbled in, powered up and scored while drawing the foul at the 13:19 mark.
