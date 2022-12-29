LORETTO, Pa. – Luke Ruggery went into Christmas break having played a grand total of four minutes in losses at Miami and Robert Morris that dropped St. Francis to 3-10.
Instead of getting down about it, the former Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic all-state guard from Duncansville came out of the holiday looking to get to work.
“He didn’t pout. He didn’t complain. He came back and dominated practice the last three days,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said.
The rest of the team seemed to pick up on the example. St. Francis returned to the court with renewed energy and a clean slate to start Northeast Conference play, shrugging off the erasure of a 17-point first-half lead to control the last 15 minutes of an 80-72 NEC men’s basketball victory over Central Connecticut State on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
To know just how much this meant, one just needed to see the ear-to-ear smile Red Flash standout center Josh Cohen wore during the postgame press conference, a pleasant contrast to the visage of him holding his head in his hands after home defeats to opponents such as Cornell, Lehigh and American in the previous six weeks.
“I was a little nervous coming back. I didn’t know what we were going to get. You never do. I came into practice, and everyone’s energy had risen,” said Cohen, who was averaging 22.5 points and had a pair of 40-point games this season heading into the start of conference play. “I’m happy. I don’t know how else to explain it. I’m happy.
“Now we’re in a new season. We’re in NEC play. It was good to see us take that step.”
Hounded by double and triple teams, Cohen, who missed a practice due to illness to start the week, had a pedestrian, for him, 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting and 7-for-12 at the foul line, but he came up with four big steals in the second half.
Freshman guard Landon Moore led the Red Flash with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, coming up with two conventional three-point plays early in the second half after Central Connecticut State had taken its largest lead of six. Ruggery made all five of his 3-point shots coming off the bench and scored 15 points while logging almost 19 minutes of action.
Juniors Ronell Giles and Max Land scored 10 points apiece. Giles, like Ruggery, contributed in a reserve role. He, Ruggery and senior forward Marlon Hargis joined Cohen and Moore as a unit that played almost the last 10 minutes and got the Red Flash a multi-possession lead they never relinquished.
“There was one word that Coach Krimmel wrote on the board after we lost to Robert Morris. That was ‘focus.’ That’s the word we’re taking into 2023,” said Ruggery, who now is 17-for-25 from 3-point range this season. “That’s something we need to continue to do. Clearly it paid off tonight.”
Although it was outscored 44-18 in the paint, St. Francis never trailed after Cohen scored inside at the 14:41 mark. Less than a minute later, Moore, who scored 25 against Miami, drove and missed, but the play allowed Cohen to carve room beneath the bucket, rebound and score to make it 54-51.
A Giles’ block turned into a Ruggery 3 at the other end with 12:00 left and St. Francis was up five. The lead grew from there, and Moore made a couple of foul shots in the final half-minute to get it to as many as 10.
St. Francis had a 17-point lead evaporate in the first half, and Central Connecticut State led 38-36 when Davonte Sweatman drove for a layup with seven seconds remaining before the intermission.
The game couldn’t have started much better for the Red Flash, who forced Central Connecticut State to call time three minutes in. On the opening possession, Land dug out a steal helping in the low post. St. Francis moved the ball up the floor and fed Cohen down low, who skipped out of the defense to Cam Gregory of the wing. Gregory then flipped the ball to his right to the corner to McCabe, who swished the 3.
Land followed with a corner trey, followed by a sidestep trifecta from Moore that convinced Blue Devils coach Patrick Sellers to stop the bleeding.
St. Francis, though, came out of the stoppage and got the ball to Cohen, who hit a short leaner that made it 11-0. Land’s second 3 raised the margin to 14-2, and makes behind the arc by Ruggery, Giles and Moore increased the difference to 14 at 23-9, still less than 10 minutes in.
The Red Flash made nine of their first 12 attempts behind the arc. They finished with 14 3s, their most this year against a Division I foe.
“We’re 1-0 right now,” Cohen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.