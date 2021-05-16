LORETTO – The St. Francis softball team (40-8, 22-2 Northeast Conference) was selected to travel to No. 12 overall seed Texas (39-11, 12-6 Big 12) for the NCAA Tournament starting on Friday. The other two teams that will participate in the Austin Regional are Oregon (37-15, 14-10 Pac 12) and Texas State (38-12, 17-6 Sun Belt).
The NCAA regionals are scheduled to take place from Thursday through Sunday. St. Francis will play Texas at 5 p.m. Friday with the winner facing the victor of the Oregon vs. Texas State game. The NCAA Tournament is double elimination with the winner of each regional advancing to the 16-team super regional, scheduled to take place May 27-30.
The Red Flash earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 12-4 win in five innings against Long Island on Saturday. This is St. Francis’ fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, previously traveling to Arizona in 2017 and 2018 and Michigan in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.