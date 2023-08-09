LORETTO, Pa. – The Northeast Conference announced St. Francis will host Wagner at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 on CBS Sports Network.
The matchup will mark the NEC's first nationally televised linear football game, two weeks ahead of Central Connecticut State hosting Long Island on Oct. 26. The conference schedule featured five total guaranteed games on ESPN and CBS platforms. Nov. 11 or Nov. 18 is a wildcard weekend that will air on ESPN+ based on NEC title implications.
"I'm excited for the entire program, the players and the coaches, to showcase their talents on national television," St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. "It shows how far both our program and the conference have come."
This will mark St. Francis' first home weekday game since hosting Richmond on Sept. 13, 2018. Only four current Red Flash players, Kerry Galloway, Desmond Harrod, Bailey Iboleon and Seth Osborne, were part of the contest.
"We've never done this before in program history," Osborne said about playing on national television. "It's a big opportunity to show out in front of a bigger crowd than normal."
Moving a game to national television is part of a recent growth of St. Francis football. In 2021, the Red Flash appeared in their first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent, Eastern Michigan. The Red Flash took Akron to overtime in a 30-23 loss in 2022.
The 2022 St. Francis team won the second NEC title in program history with a dominant 34.6-point margin of victory in a perfect 7-0 conference season. The nine total wins set a Division I program record, which represents two more than any other season.
"We are ecstatic to host a night game at DeGol Field this upcoming season after I've heard many stories about past games held under the lights in Loretto," St. Francis Athletic Director James Downer said. "We're thrilled with the national exposure the institution and our football program will receive. We'd like to thank our campus partners, Wagner College and the Northeast Conference for providing this unique opportunity."
St. Francis kicks off the 2023 season on Aug. 31 at FBS opponent Western Michigan.
