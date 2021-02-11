LORETTO – Right now, being part of the men’s basketball team at St. Francis University must feel a lot like plugging one hole in a dam only for a leak to spring up somewhere else.
On Thursday night at DeGol Arena, the Red Flash found a way to overcome 17 turnovers, 10 missed free throws and 4 of 17 shooting from behind the 3-point line to still have a chance at rallying from a 16-point deficit in the last 10 minutes against visiting St. Francis Brooklyn.
However, Ronell Giles Jr. was whistled for a push off driving to the hoop with 37 seconds left, and no foul was called when there appeared to be contact on Ramiir Dixon-Conover’s shot to force overtime with 5 seconds left, and the Red Flash’s losing streak extended to four games, 70-67, in Northeast Conference action.
“We can be frustrated at the situation. We just have to keep fighting,” Dixon-Conover said. “We’re just a couple of possessions away. It’s about learning from this, learning from previous games.”
Dixon-Conover scored a game-high 19 points to go along with four assists and three steals as the Flash slipped to 4-10 overall and 5-13 in the NEC. Myles Thompson scored 11 and Ronell Giles 10.
Three other SFU players just missed double-figures: Mark Flagg and Bryce Laskey with eight points apiece and Marlon Hargis with seven. Flagg also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and came up with a steal with 24 seconds to go that gave Dixon-Conover the opportunity to tie the game.
“Honestly, I think we have one of the most talented teams in the league. I think we fill everything you need on a basketball team. We rebound, we can shoot, we share the ball,” Flagg said. “We do everything.
"We just don’t have that experience late in the game. But that’s not something you can just go to the gym and work on.”
After consecutive corner 3-pointers by Laskey and Thompson fell short, Hargis nailed a trey to bring SFU within three points with 1:43 left.
The Flash got three defensive stops and an extra possession with an offensive rebound the rest of the way but were unable to capitalize.
It was St. Francis’ third straight defeat by six points or fewer and the fifth this season.
“When you’re a couple of possessions away, it’s both promising and frustrating. If you’re blown out, you’re just not good enough,” SFU coach Rob Krimmel said.
Dixon-Conover smiled and bit his lip when asked about the last shot.
“The refs felt it wasn’t a foul, so we’ll just have to live with that,” he said.
Krimmel noted, though, the Flash did themselves no favors, falling behind by 16 with 9:19 left.
“We need to make sure we clean up some things at the 12-minute mark of the second half, maybe the 16-minute mark of the first half,” Krimmel said. “In these close games, every possession matters.”
The Flash played without starting wing Max Land and reserve guard Luke Ruggery. Land, who is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman, might be available when the teams face off again at 4 p.m. Friday.
Freshman guard Zahree Harrison saw his first action since Jan. 22 against Sacred Heart and went scoreless in 7 minutes.
After trailing by a dozen in the first half, the Red Flash managed to get as close with 13:30 left, sparked by Thompson’s four points immediately following a technical foul. Miscues, though, continued to bite SFU, which found itself down 16 4 minutes later.
Brooklyn (5-7, 5-6 NEC) led 44-33 at halftime behind Travis Atson’s 16 points and five rebounds. The Terriers committed just four turnovers to SFU’s nine and were 5-for-7 from behind the arc.
Dixon-Conover started strong, scoring the Flash’s first seven points on left-hand drives and a free throw to put the hosts up five less than 3 minutes in.
The Terriers, though, made four of their first five 3-pointers, going on a 12-0 run to grab a 22-13 lead and forcing Krimmel to burn a timeout.
Dixon-Conover assisted on 3s by Laskey and Thompson to slice the margin to two, 26-24. However, Brooklyn responded, and Larry Moreno’s corner trey gave the Terriers their first double-digit lead, 38-28.
