LORETTO Pa. – At halftime of Friday night’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball game at DeGol Arena, St. Francis University Athletic Director James Downer presented school President Malachi Van Tassel with the NEC championship trophy as the football team was honored.
The Red Flash hoops team has designs on the same accomplishment, and the way it performed against visiting St. Francis-Brooklyn, it certainly looks like an achievable goal.
Of course, it will be a big help if the Red Flash can get home-court advantage for the conference tournament, and they took a step in that direction by holding serve against the Terriers 87-61 even while playing without standout freshman point guard Landon Moore.
“It’s always important to protect your home court. Coach Krim always says, ‘No one comes into our house and moves our furniture, right?’ We just have to come out and be ready,” Josh Cohen said. “We need to start formulating a process. We need to stay locked in and focused throughout the whole week.”
St. Francis bounced back from its first conference loss of the season – a 54-51 setback at Sacred Heart on Monday – to move back into a tie for first in the NEC with Fairleigh Dickinson at 5-1 while improving to 8-11 overall. Cohen, the freshly minted Oscar Robertson Award nominee, led the Red Flash with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Three other St. Francis scorers reached double digits: Ronell Giles Jr. with 16, Max Land with 12 and Marlon Hargis with 12. Land also had six rebounds and four assists.
Luke Ruggery added nine points for St. Francis, which led by as many as 33. Eight Red Flash players scored at least four points. St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel cleared the bench with 2:20 remaining.
The Red Flash only won four home games each of the past two years, going 6-13 at DeGol Arena versus Northeast Conference teams.
“I think the main focus the last six games was our defense and just playing off of that,” Land said. “Especially coming back home and playing in front of our fans – the students just got back – getting that win was huge for us. ”
The Red Flash played before their largest home crowd of the season, 930.
“It gives us a big energy boost,” Land said.
The outcome really wasn’t in doubt after the hosts went ahead by 25 late in the first half. The margin ballooned to 32 (60-28) with 13:36 left when Brad McCabe got a steal and went 75 feet for a two-hand jam before Cohen made an impossible turnaround jumper in traffic for a traditional three-point play.
Moore was on the Red Flash bench wearing a cast that covered his left hand and forearm. He’s second to Cohen on the Red Flash with a 13.5-point scoring average and entered Friday’s game leading the team in assists by 20.
Krimmel mentioned 4-to-6 or 6-to-8 weeks as a potential timetable for Moore’s return after he was injured with 9:08 to play against Long Island on Jan. 14, so he might be back this season.
“I use the San Francisco 49ers example. They lose two starting quarterbacks. Now they have Mr. Irrevelant (starting) as they’re on a path to the Super Bowl,” Krimmel said.
“It’s a part of sports. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can be focused and you’ve got to rally a little bit more.”
St. Francis-Brooklyn (9-10; 2-4 NEC) also was missing a key contributor: Leading scorer Rob Higgins missed his fourth game in a row with a lower-body injury.
Giles’ two foul shots with 1.4 seconds left in the half gave St. Francis a 46-21 lead. The Red Flash shot a mind-blowing 66.7% over the first 20 minutes against a team that only was allowing 68.2 points per game as Cohen and Giles each scored 11 points and Land had 10.
The Terriers did themselves no favors, either, missing seven shots in the restricted area and five of their eight free throws.
In one stretch, St. Francis-Brooklyn went 6:02 without a point.
“This group, probably more than any I have coached, has embraced the defensive side of the basketball,” Krimmel said.
The Red Flash came out looking like they meant business and were up 10 when Land drove and dished to Giles on the wing for a 3-pointer less than six minutes in. By the middle of the half, treys by Marlon Hargis, Giles and Luke Ruggery extended the advantage to 27-10.
St. Francis now embarks on a four-game road trip that starts with a clash for first place on Thursday at Fairleigh Dickinson.
“We did a really good job of bouncing back,” Krimmel said.
