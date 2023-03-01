LOYSBURG, Pa. – Shade senior Jenna Muha helped the Panthers pull within single digits of No. 2 seed Northern Bedford County in the second half of Wednesday’s District 5 Class 1A semifinal.
The Frostburg State signee’s made 3-pointer in the fourth quarter broke 1995 Meyersdale graduate Jennifer Tuscano’s Somerset County all-time female scoring record.
However, Northern Bedford tallied 15 of the final 17 points to prevail 62-33 in a physical contest.
Shade will meet WestPAC foe Conemaugh Township, a 67-34 loser to Berlin Brothersvalley, on Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown in the consolation game. The winner will advance to the PIAA tournament. Shade is seeking its second straight state tournament appearance.
Despite the end result, Muha was grateful to etch her name on top of elite company in county history.
Shade senior Jenna Muha became Somerset County’s top female scorer in history with this 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Muha finished with 16 points. She surpassed 1995 Meyersdale graduate Jennifer Tuscano’s record of 2,243. Northern Bedford County won 62-33. pic.twitter.com/8TyDLI9PTs— Jake Oswalt (@TheWizOfOz11) March 2, 2023
“Whenever people look back on it, I want it to show how hard my teammates, coaches and I work,” said Muha, who netted 16 points after needing 14 coming in to surpass Tuscano. “How far we’ve gotten the last three or four years, how much they’ve helped me tremendously. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Muha (2,246 career points and 1,379 rebounds) added 12 boards for another double-double.
Northern Bedford, the defending District 5 Class 2A champion, will face Berlin Brothersvalley at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Black Panthers were led by Mariah Hall’s 16 points on four made 3-pointers. Leah Swanseen added 13 points, and Abby Kline provided eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“They cut it down to single digits there in the second half,” Northern Bedford (17-7) coach Jon Ewart said. “I won’t lie, I got a little bit tight.
“Defensively, we decided to rise up a little bit. Our goal at the beginning of the night, Muha is a very, very tough opponent. She’s tough to plan for. I think there was one game where she was under 20 (points). So our goal was 20 and 20 for her and everybody else. Our girls sort of took that to heart there in the second half.”
Northern Bedford began the fourth quarter with six straight points to lead 47-28. Needing just one point, after netting eight in the third quarter, to eclipse Tuscano, Muha pulled up from near the right wing and buried a triple with 5:48 remaining.
“It definitely gave us a little hope,” Muha said. “We were the underdogs coming in. We were behind the whole game.”
Muha, an all-state selection in basketball and volleyball, was appreciative to be mentioned as the top female Somerset County scorer.
“It will definitely be one of my favorite and most memorable accomplishments,” Muha said. “It’s not every day that you can hold the top scoring record for females in the county. At the beginning of the year, I was looking ahead of it. My teammates were going, ‘Hey, you can do it. You can do it.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ With their faith in me, they helped me so much. I could not have done it without any of them. I hope some day, someone chases my record like I chased her’s.”
Northern Bedford put the game away with a 15-2 closing run.
No. 3 seed Shade (15-10) was hindered by 23 turnovers.
“We didn’t play well tonight,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “Northern Bedford, I give them all the credit. Their girls came out strong. We didn’t come out sharp. We weren’t in a rhythm. When we don’t get in a rhythm early on, we don’t play well from behind. It makes it tough on us to come back.”
Northern Bedford compiled the game’s first five points. Shade forged tied at 5 and 7-all, but the Black Panthers finished the quarter with a 7-0 spurt.
Swanseen began the second stanza with a personal 6-0 run, including four points on one possession. A 15-0 burst connecting the first and second quarters put Northern Bedford up 22-7 midway through the second quarter.
Shade answered with a 7-0 run, but a Hall trey put the hosts up 30-17 at halftime.
Muha’s layup brought Shade within 30-22 in the third quarter. Northern Bedford tallied the next five points. Northern Bedford led 41-28 heading to the fourth after both teams netted 11 points in the third.
Shade's Carly Pongrac left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
