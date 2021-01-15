LORETTO – The St. Francis University men’s basketball team knows what it takes to knock off quality opposition.
The next lesson will be learning how to do it consistently.
A day removed from taking down Northeast Conference leader Bryant in a contest it led nearly end to end, the Red Flash had an opportunity to send a message throughout the NEC thwarted by an off shooting performance, 72-63, on Friday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
The Red Flash missed an opportunity to move from ninth to seventh in the conference standings, falling to 1-4 in the NEC and 2-7 overall despite holding Bryant 20 points under its average.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover topped St. Francis with 18 points, while Marlon Hargis scored 12 off the bench.
“Defensively, we did grow as a team. It’s just one of those nights when you’re not hitting shots,” Dixon-Conover said. “We’ve just got to get back to it. Hopefully, next game it’s better.”
After a terrible shooting start, St. Francis finished a respectable 37% from the field.
However, the Flash converted just 3 of 22 3-pointers – Laskey accounted for the only makes, all in the second half.
The Red Flash entered the contest shooting 34% from deep.
To compound issues, the Red Flash only got to the foul line nine times, although they pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.
“Against a team like Bryant, which is so potent on offense, you’ve got to knock down some shots,” SFU coach Rob Krimmel said. “Going 3-for-22, I could probably count one or two of those shots that were bad shots. We got good looks. In the game of basketball, you’ve got to be able to make shots.”
St. Francis found itself down by double figures early in the second half and spent the rest of the game treading water, mostly hovering around a 7-to-10-point deficit and often just a defensive stop or a made shot from starting to feel the heat.
Bryant went from the 6:32 mark until the 3:43 mark of the second half without a point, but SFU only cut the difference from 10 to eight in that span.
Then, with 2:04 remaining, junior forward Myles Thompson had a 3 from the corner that would have made it a four-point game. The shot, however, went over the rim, starting a Bryant fast break that resulted in free throws.
“We let them shoot a lot of free throws, which didn’t help us,” Dixon-Conover said, referring to the Bulldogs going 20-for-25 at the line. “It’d be seven-to-10, we’d miss a chippy, and then we’d come down and foul.”
Rutgers transfer Peter Kiss led Bryant (10-3, 6-2 NEC) with 22 points. Krimmel, however, was pleased that the Flash held the Bulldogs to 37.5% shooting and only committed nine turnovers despite the visitors’ game-long fullcourt pressure defense.
“We played well enough defensively to win the game,” Krimmel said. “The lesson we got out of this is, when you defend, you give yourself a chance.”
Other bright spots were the play of Laskey, who scored nine in the second half to get the Flash going a bit, and 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman Josh Cohen, who registered career highs of nine points, eight rebounds and 17 minutes played.
“Josh is a talent kid, a very talented kid,” Krimmel said. “For him to be productive is a credit to him and the work he’s put in. He gave us great minutes. That’s something we can build on.”
Kiss’ trey with 5 seconds on the clock had Bryant holding a 33-26 lead during a frigid-shooting first half for the Flash.
The Flash opened the contest missing 20 of their first 25 shots. SFU was 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes, with seven different players attempting unsuccessfully as Krimmel tried to find a hot hand.
St. Francis had to deal early adversity almost from the start.
Thompson, who was averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds, picked up two fouls in the first 1:59, and St. Francis committed two early turnovers against the press as Bryant jumped out to a quick six-point lead.
When Chris Childs pulled up for 3 at the 13:55 mark, the margin ballooned to 10 and Bryant, which only was 7-for-28 from distance on Thursday, was 3-for-3 beyond the arc.
“We had a chance in this game,” Krimmel said. “A couple of shots here or there.”
