High School Boys
Plum Tip-Off Tournament
Ligonier Valley 78, Valley 72 (2OT): In Pittsburgh, Matthew Marinchak scored his 1,000th career point to begin the fourth quarter as the Rams outlasted the Vikings in the consolation game.
Marinchak drained one of his four made 3-pointers from the left wing to reach the coveted scoring milestone. The 6-foot-3 guard added 12 rebounds for 1-1 Ligonier Valley, which outscored Valley 9-3 in the second overtime. Jaicob Hollick added 21 points and nine rebounds. Haden Sierocky provided 11 rebounds and nine points.
Xavier Wilson led Valley (0-2) with 28 points. Ben Aftaras added 16 points, and Nate Clarke contributed 13 points.
Mountain Cat Tournament
Windber 54, Tussey Mountain 9: Keith Charney totaled 16 points, three assists and two blocks to lead the Ramblers past the Titans in the opening game at Pitt-Johnstown's Sports Center.
Caden Dusack netted 14 points for 1-0 Windber, which forced 25 turnovers and led 35-0 at halftime.
Luke Barnett tallied five points for 0-1 Tussey Mountain.
Richland 62, Hollidaysburg 49: Trent Rozich produced 29 points and 16 rebounds as the Rams defeated the Golden Tigers.
Richland jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter. Griffin LaRue added 11 points for the Rams. Sam Penna and Kellan Stahl each dished out four assists.
Jake McGinnis led Hollidaysburg with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Jake Hileman added 16 points.
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
Shanksville-Stonycreek 65, Everett 47: In Somerset, Braden Adams poured in a game-high 24 points as the Vikings topped the Warriors in the consolation game.
Logan McCall tallied 15 points, and Christian Musser added 14 points for 1-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Clinton Russell topped 0-2 Everett with 15 points.
Redbank Valley Tip-Off Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Redbank Valley : In New Bethlehem, Colby Cannizzaro and Trystan Fornari provided 16 points apiece as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Bulldogs in the championship game.
Mason Nash added 10 points for 2-0 Bishop McCort, which led 17-8 after the first quarter.
Bryson Bain led 1-1 Redbank Valley with 13 points.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Penns Manor 65, Central Cambria 54: In Ebensburg, Grant Grimaldi netted a game-high 25 points as the Comets downed the Red Devils in the consolation game.
Ashton Courvina tallied 17 points, and Max Hill finished with 11 points for 1-1 Penns Manor.
Hobbs Dill (14), Daric Danchanko (13) and Ian Little (12) all finished in double figures for 0-2 Central Cambria.
South Park Tip-Off Tournament
Berlin Brothersvalley 68, South Park 51: In South Park, Pace Prosser compiled a game-high 31 points and drilled six 3-pointers as the Mountaineers soared over the Eagles in the consolation game.
Craig Jarvis buried four treys and tallied 20 points for 1-1 Berlin. Tyler Miller added 12 points and three triples.
Maddoc Lemley topped 0-2 South Park with 18 points. Harper Conroy netted 12 points.
Regular Season
Greater Johnstown 69, Summit Academy 54: Nyere Collins tallied a game-high 23 points, and Dontae Tisinger chipped in 19 points as the Trojans knocked off the Knights.
Elijah Smith scored 15 points for the 1-0 Trojans.
Summit Academy is coached by Greater Johnstown graduate Trey Sharpe. The Knights were led by Antaun Evans (12 points) and Demetrius Herring (10).
High School Girls
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Forest Hills 56, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 32: In Sidman, Lexi Koeck (13 rebounds) and Addison Schirato both netted 13 points as the Rangers defeated the Marauders in the title game.
Alexis Henderson provided 10 points for 2-0 Forest Hills, which outscored Bishop Guilfoyle 36-18 over the two middle quarters. Koeck added three steals and two blocks.
Leah Homan topped 1-1 Bishop Guilfoyle, the defending PIAA Class 1A champions, with 16 points.
King of the Jungle Tournament
At Chestnut Ridge
Purchase Line 56, Chestnut Ridge 27: In New Paris, tournament MVP Madison Scalese tallied 16 points, and Bethany Smith poured in 17 points as the Red Dragons topped the Lions in the championship game.
Abigail Goss added 10 points for Purchase Line.
Isabella Hillegass topped 1-1 Chestnut Ridge with nine points.
Chestnut Ridge 63, Conemaugh Township 34: In New Paris, Caylie Conlon led four Lions in double figures with 18 points as the hosts defeated the Indians on Friday.
Ashley Weaver (14), Maya Wingard (13) and Isabella Hillegass (10) also finished in double digits for Chestnut Ridge.
Mya Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township with 13 points, and Ashlynn Fetterman added 10 points.
Mountain Cat Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 59, Shanksville-Stonycreek 27: Lexi Martin compiled 18 points and six steals to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Vikings at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
Bria Bair produced a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for 1-0 Bishop McCort, which led 24-1 after the first quarter. Gianna Gallucci provided 11 points, and Bailey Shriver dished out eight assists.
Josie Snyder led 0-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek with 16 points.
Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament
United 51, Lakeview 35: In Windber, MVP Delaney Perrone tallied 11 points, and all-tournament team member Jordyn Travis added 12 points to lead the Lions past the Sailors in the championship game.
Aleah Bevard provided 10 points for 2-0 United, which led 17-8 after the first quarter.
Reese Gadsby led Lakeview with 19 points, and Kelsey Reddon added 10 points.
United 46, Windber 40: In Windber, Delaney Perrone amassed 18 points as the Lions beat the host Ramblers on Friday.
Gina Gaye topped Windber with 14 points. Mariah Andrews chipped in 11 points.
