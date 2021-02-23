LORETTO – Losing a game you thought you had pretty much in the bag is hard. Losing that kind of game when you are fighting for home-court advantage in the playoffs and it’s your senior night is another kind of tough entirely.
Welcome to the world of the St. Francis University women’s basketball team today.
“We’ll play with a chip on our shoulder (when we play again on Wednesday). We definitely wanted this game,” Haley Thomas said.
Thomas, the Hooversville native and Bishop McCort Catholic product, was one of three Red Flash upperclassmen honored before Tuesday night’s Northeast Conference matchup with Sacred Heart who had every reason to think she was going to get to celebrate in style with a win. However, after leading almost the entire way from a 19-0 run in the middle of the second quarter, the Red Flash scored just seven points in the final 11 minutes and 50 seconds and fell in overtime, 76-70, at DeGol Arena.
“We played really hard. We gave our best effort. I think we just needed to execute down the stretch,” said Thomas, who had a season-high 14 rebounds to go along with four points. “Losing stinks anytime.”
St. Francis has dropped two in a row after St. Francis-Brooklyn snapped its 11-game winning streak on Valentine’s Day.
The Flash slipped to 11-6 overall and fell a half-game behind idle Mount St. Mary’s for first place in the NEC at 9-2.
The Pioneers are nipping at SFU’s heels for second at 8-3 and could overtake the Flash if it manages to pull off the bundle sweep at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior Karson Swogger topped the Red Flash with 22 points, while Lili Benzel made 6-of-11 3-pointers to finish with 19 points.
What’s probably going to bother the Red Flash most until they get back on the court is that they had a seven-point lead with under six minutes to go in regulation, but couldn’t get the one bucket or defense stop to put it away. In fact, St. Francis needed Jenna Mastellone to draw a charge on a driving Adrianne Hagood with 1.6 seconds left just to force overtime.
Benzel assisted on Katie Dettwiller’s layup to tie the game at 67 early in the extra session, but it took St. Francis more than two minutes to score again on a Swogger trey, by which time Sacred Heart had taken a five-point lead.
“They got smart guarding our screens, and Lili was hot, so they did a good job fronting her,” Swogger said. “(In the rematch,) I think we just have to have better execution hitting people when we set the screens and run some different sets, as well.
“We’ve just got to take it with a grain of salt and move on.”
Sacred Heart won its sixth straight game, getting a game-high 31 points from Nikki Johnson.
“Tough loss. Tough loss,” Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “We didn’t make shots. It wasn’t that we didn’t get shots.
“We didn’t make shots.”
Before the contest, family members virtually introduced the seniors – Thomas, Swogger and Mastellone – on the arena’s video board.
Fittingly, Swogger and Thomas, the Flash’s leaders the last couple of years, teamed for a big play that swung the game St. Francis’ way in the first half.
As their Flash shrugged off a nine-point deficit midway through the second quarter, the Red Flash captains improvised a trap of Hagood on the baseline. Swogger got the steal that Thomas pitched ahead to Benzel for a game-tying 3-pointer.
Swogger had 14 points and Thomas nine rebounds, three steals and three assists in the first half, helping the Red Flash forge a 37-34 lead. SFU led by as many as 10 in the second quarter, but the Pioneers whittled the margin down, and Johnson banked in a desperation 3 at the second-quarter buzzer.
St. Francis went ahead by as many as nine early in the third quarter when Benzel and Swogger converted back-to-back treys. Sacred Heart regrouped to get within four by the end of the stanza.
St. Francis trailed 18-12 after one quarter, going just 5-for-16 from the field and committing five turnovers. Sacred Heart went on a 16-4 run after Mastellone’s 3-pointer put the Red Flash up 5-2.
