LORETTO – Apparently Dunkin Donuts – not Wheaties – is the breakfast of champions nowadays.
That's what St. Francis University senior second baseman Tayven Rousseau had to eat before feasting on Long Island pitching on picture-perfect Saturday afternoon.
Rousseau came out of a bit of a slump with a monster game, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Red Flash to an NCAA tournament berth with a 12-4 win in five innings in the Northeast Conference championship game.
"I just had to feed myself nothing but confidence," Rousseau said. "(Friday), I didn't get a hit at all, and the same with the day before, but I knew I had to come out and help my team perform in the best way possible.
"There's so many feelings that you can have. It's excitement. It's humbling, too. It's nothing but the dream that you want coming here. As a little girl, I watched softball all throughout my life. Being able to go to bigger schools and seeing this moment and making it to regionals, it's so exciting. Words can't even describe it."
Flash junior all-NEC first baseman Allyn Bezjak homered, singled and also drove in four runs as St. Francis won its 12th game in a row to improve to 40-8.
St. Francis sent 13 batters to the plate and Long Island made two pitching changes in a nine-run, nine-hit bottom of the second – all of St. Francis' runs scored with two outs. St. Francis, which hadn't lost in the double-elimination tourney entering Saturday's play, pounded out 14 hits total.
"Ever since COVID, we never know what game could be our last, so we literally play every game like it's our last. That's what separates us from all the other teams," Bezjak said. "Once we get a spark going, once someone hits one of those hard rockets that gets a couple of runs in, we're unstoppable, even with two outs."
Rachel Marsden pitched the first four innings for the Red Flash, allowing four hits and three earned runs before Flash coach Jessica O'Donnell gave the ball to ace Grace Vesco for the fifth.
After letting two of the first three batters reach, Vesco settled in, and Rousseau took a ground ball and fired to Bezjak for the final out.
This is the fourth time in a row the Red Flash have won NEC tournament and earned the right to represent the conference in regionals. The Flash had eight games cancelled in the last week of April and first week of May before going on their hot streak, which included a four-game sweep of LIU to complete the regular season.
"I feel really good about where we are," O'Donnell said. "As long as we can stay healthy, I'm so impressed with what this team can do, because I think we cover it in all areas – defensively, offensively and, obviously, in the circle."
Rousseau hadn't been one of the Flash's top hitters this year, batting .286 overall and .274 in NEC play, but she had two hits in the second inning to provide that spark, something her teammates said they've come to expect from her.
"I've been playing against and with Tayven since we were about 12 years old, so I've known what that girl has, and it's insane. What she did is no surprise to me," said SFU all-NEC senior third baseman Mekenzie Saban. "She has the biggest heart."
Rousseau's team-high ninth homer of the year was the exclamation point of the Red Flash second, a three-run shot well over the left-field fence.
"It was an inside pitch. I was just trying to go in there aggressive and attacking any ball I thought I could hit solid," Rousseau said.
After the first seven batters of the game were retired, Rousseau got things started for SFU with a one-out ground single off Long Island second baseman Camryn Lyman into center field. Three batters later, Brittney Crawford plated Jordan Frank, who'd reached on a fielder's choice, with the game's first run on a bloop single to right.
No. 9 hitter Madeline Barnes then smacked a ball that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double and Saban beat out an infield hit to keep the rally alive while Crawford scored.
Bezjak's line single three spots later drove in two more runs to make it 6-0 and set the table for Rousseau's blast.
After Long Island scored two runs apiece in the next two innings -- two coming on a Ryleigh Bermea homer to dead center – Bezjak and Rousseau went back-to-back in the fourth. Bezjak lofted a moon shot the other way to right-center to drive in Lindsay Ward ahead of her. Not to be outdone, Rousseau lined the very next pitch over the fence in left-center to put the Flash back up eight, bringing the mercy rule into play.
"We had nothing but motivation from being here," Rousseau said. "We wanted nothing more than to be in this moment."
