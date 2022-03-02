WINDBER, Pa. – Ridgetop Volleyball Club players have the rare opportunity to enhance their games this week.
Penn State senior Jonni Parker, a four-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and all-Big Ten selection, was on hand to instruct athletes of various ages on Tuesday and will also be there Thursday to help run practices at the Windber Community Building.
Tuesday’s practice was a big hit for local players on the Ridgetop squads.
“It’s really exciting because I’ve watched her my entire life,” said Mya Colosimo, an all-state outside hitter as a freshman at Forest Hills this past fall. “I’ve seen her play in person. I’ve seen play on TV, but I’ve never been able to be coached by her.
“It feels like I’m playing with her right now. So now to actually be in a gym with her working on the skills that she works on, it feels like I am learning that new level of volleyball because she’s actually teaching it at her level.”
Parker, a 6-foot right-side hitter from Casstown, Ohio, is set to graduate this spring after completing her student teaching at Tyrone Elementary School. She racked up 1,406 kills, 752 digs, 314 blocks and 94 aces over four seasons at Penn State. Parker led the Nittany Lions in all four of her campaigns.
(tncms-inline)1499133334915592199[0](/tncms-inline)
“The greatest gift in volleyball is being able to pass it down and give to others, and kind of be a role model for the community,” Parker said. “This is truly my passion and I love going from different clubs, teams and groups and being able to either teach them the game of volleyball or just give them some life advice on how to succeed.”
On Tuesday, Parker’s tutelage focused on the defensive side.
(tncms-inline)1499133508811247620[1](/tncms-inline)
“We’re learning a lot about defense and moving low, angling our platforms instead of swimming our arms up just to drop that shoulder so it’s quicker (to pass),” Colosimo said, describing what she learned on Tuesday. “To stay down low because I know a lot of times when I’m on defense, I stand up and the ball goes up. Stay down really low like you’re sitting in a chair.”
Being able to learn first hand from the 2018 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and third-team All-American in 2018 and 2021 proved to be an invaluable experience for Ridgetop players.
“I think it’s going to help me tremendously because as I get older, I already know all of these college moves that girls are learning in college,” Colosimo said.
“Knowing them at the age of 15 instead of knowing them whenever I’m 20 in college is a big step forward. I think it’s going to help me separate from my peers.”
Parker incorporated new drills during practice and tried to convey life lessons throughout Tuesday’s session.
“Not being afraid to make mistakes, going out for what you want,” Parker said.
“My life motto is chasing greatness. That’s kind of what I like to relate to whoever I talk to. Whether it’s on the court, in the classroom or a relationship with your friends or family, no matter what you’re doing, always try try to be the best version of yourself.
“I’m sure that many people know life is uncomfortable sometimes. Learning to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations, so we may try new things on the court. Sometimes that translates to life no matter what the deal is.”
Parker, who nailed down a school-record 1,697 kills and broke the Ohio state mark with 505 aces at Miami East High School, was a three-year captain under legendary coach Russ Rose at Penn State.
Rose retired after the 2021 season upon compiling 1,330 victories, seven national titles and 17 Big Ten crowns over his 43 campaigns.
“Give 100% of what you got in everything that you’re doing,” Parker said of Rose’s most meaningful lesson she learned. “You only have one chance to make that first impression, so no matter what, you got to give it your all, no matter what you’re doing. Find your passion and go after it.”
It’s tough to find a better role model than Parker, who overcame many obstacles over her career. Parker started the “Chasing Greatness” nonprofit organization that is organized to support people 18 years and younger with hearing loss by creating funding opportunities for hearing aids and the enhancement of life skills. Parker has worn hearing aids since age 4.
A “silent set” match was held on Sept. 25, 2019, to support and raise awareness for the International Week of the Deaf.
The promotion asked fans to remain silent from the match’s first serve until Penn State scored its ninth point, encouraging them to use American Sign Language to cheer on the Nittany Lions. The nine-point mark was chosen specifically with Parker’s No. 9 in mind. Parker was born with a rare condition that limits her hearing to just 40% in her left ear and 45% in her right.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.