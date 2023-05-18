NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The 45-minute bus ride to Northern Cambria North Recreation Complex didn’t appear to bother the Richland High School baseball team in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal round on Thursday afternoon.
Both Rams coach Josh Day and junior Luke Raho – who stood out on the mound, at the plate and on the base paths – mentioned how the team felt good vibes from the moment Richland’s players stepped off the bus.
Fifth-seeded Richland tallied seven runs in the top of the first inning and collected 16 hits in a five-inning 14-4 victory over fourth-seeded Northern Cambria.
“Some days when you get off the bus, you just have a feeling with your team,” said Day, whose 13-6 Rams will face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between eighth-seeded United and top-seeded Bald Eagle Area.
“From the time we were hitting in the cage and with our I-O (infield-outfield pregame workout), they just seemed locked in and it carried over into that top of the first inning.”
Raho led off the game as a hit batsman.
The Rams sent 11 players to the plate in the first, with seven hits, to lead 7-0.
On the mound, Raho made the margin stand. He fanned three of the first four batters he faced, and recorded his first seven outs of the game via strikeout.
“Just felt real dominant on the mound.” Luke Raho allowed 2 hits with 10 Ks and 0 walks in 4.1 IP. At the plate he went 3-for-3, with a BB, a HBP and 2 RBIs. @Richland_Sports beat host Northern Cambria 14-4 in 5 innings in D6 2A. pic.twitter.com/kAfj1fDC5E— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) May 19, 2023
“I just had a really good day on the mound,” Raho said. “I just knew coming off the bus that my arm was feeling great. I was just feeling really competitive today on the mound with us having a good win streak. I just felt real dominant on the mound.”
The right-hander struck out 10 and walked two. He didn’t allow a hit until Northern Cambria’s Josh Yachitis tripled to right-center field with one out in the bottom of the fifth and the Rams leading 14-0 in a mercy-rule contest.
The Colts’ (14-5) Ty Dumm followed with a run-scoring single, chasing Raho, who threw 53 of his 73 pitches for strikes. Ben Messina added a two-run single to highlight Northern Cambria’s four-run fifth.
“They hit the ball everywhere,” Northern Cambria coach Brian Bougher said of Richland. “They hit curveballs. They hit fastballs. They hit them where we weren’t.
“They hit the ball hard. They had a good pitcher on the mound and we couldn’t match that today.”
Raho compiled three hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases. His reaching base resulted in three runs scored, two by courtesy runner Callihan Bradley.
Ethan Janidlo and Ethan Kaminsky each provided three hits and drove in three runs for the Rams. Jonah Horner added two hits and two RBIs, and Sam Penna drove in a pair.
Horner, Janidlo, Kaminsky and Mark Wechtenhiser each doubled for Richland.
“We had a few days off this week and put a lot of work into getting back to some of our fundamentals hitting-wise, and I think that really helped us,” said Day, whose Rams have won three straight games and 10 of their past 12 outings.
A youthful Northern Cambria team dropped its final three games, including the Heritage Conference championship contest against Marion Center on Monday. The Colts opened the season with nine straight wins and later produced a four-game winning streak.
“They bought in from the very beginning,” Bougher said. “They worked hard.
“We had higher expectations with the team that we had and the group that we had, and they succeeded for the most part.
“This game, we were just flat out beat.
“There’s nothing you can do about it.
“They just flat out beat us. We have a young group. We’re only losing three key seniors, but basically we’re a sophomore-heavy team. This should make them hungry and know what to look for.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
