LORETTO – A marathon volleyball match forced the powers that be to push the tipoff for St. Francis’ Northeast Conference men’s basketball game against Central Connecticut State back a half-hour.
The Red Flash’s offense never really got started.
That wasn’t enough, though, to keep St. Francis from its fourth win in seven games. Defensively, the Flash were up to the task, notching a 62-59 triumph behind 14 points from Ramiir Dixon-Conover and 11 from Bryce Laskey on Saturday night at DeGol Arena.
“It’s a big win,” Laskey said. “I think we’re really lucky to have nine, maybe 10 really talented guys and a coaching staff that puts us in a position to be successful. There is some worry whenever the shots aren’t falling early, but we know Coach (Rob) Krimmel is going to call the right sets at the right time, and we have guys in those spots who can make those plays.”
Laskey, the 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore shooting guard from Uniontown, also had a career-high four steals in the victory as well as a career-high four assists.
In one key second-half sequence, he sprinted back to steal a long pass, saving it from going out of bounds, then got the ball back at the top of the key and fed Marlon Hargis for a tough bucket inside as St. Francis managed to eventually forge a seven-point lead.
Hargis finished with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. It’s the first time this season St. Francis (5-9, 4-6) has strung together consecutive wins.
St. Francis prevailed despite scoring its fewest points since losing at Long Island on Jan. 8 and shooting its lowest percentage (40.0) since losing at Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 8, part of a six-game losing streak that has the Red Flash scrambling to make up ground to be one of the four teams to qualify for the NEC postseason tournament.
St. Francis was coming off back-to-back 90-point performances, and Central Connecticut opponents were shooting better than 47 percent entering the contest.
“I thought we were trying to make the tough play instead of the easy play, but we made enough plays down the stretch to win this one. It certainly wasn’t the prettiest effort, but we got some production from some guys,” Krimmel said. “You’ve got to learn to win different types of games, when the shots are going in and you’re playing your A-game or games like this when you’re turning the ball over.”
St. Francis compensated for its struggles on the offensive end by holding the perimeter-minded Blue Devils to 3-of-15 from 3-point range and out-rebounding the visitors by 10, 39-29.
Four of St. Francis’ six 3-pointers came in the second half, which they led for all but 26 seconds.
“For us to get any momentum is going to be big, because, after starting the season with that win over Pitt, we hit a bit of a landslide,” Laskey said.
All nine players Krimmel used scored. Six-foot-10 redshirt freshman Josh Cohen continued to provide a consistent contribution off the bench, recording six points and seven rebounds. It’s the eighth game in a row he’s scored above his season average, the sixth game in a row with at least six points and the fifth time in six games he’s pulled down at least five rebounds.
“It’s definitely gotten easier as time has gone on. Us young guys have never really been in this position,” said Cohen, one of four freshmen Krimmel played on Saturday. “We’re just trying to focus on the one-game-at-a-time mentality, trying to win the weekend (series) and move on.”
Despite 11 turnovers and 36.7 percent shooting, the Red Flash led 27-24 on Dixon-Conover’s dagger 3 just before the shot-clock buzzer with less than 4 seconds to go in the first half.
It only was the second 3-pointer SFU had in eight first-half attempts.
St. Francis jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after Mark Flagg, with his back to the basket in the high post, delivered a nice bounce pass to Thompson slicing down the lane for the layup.
Central Connecticut, though, bounced back on an 8-0 run, and the contest stayed close the rest of the way until the intermission.
Karrington Wallace and Greg Outlaw fronted Central Connecticut (3-10, 3-7) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The teams will play again on Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.