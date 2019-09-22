LORETTO – Hugh Conrad grinned as he, Mike Lozupone and Sean Donoughe recalled St. Francis’ 1976 game against Duquesne.
“We had just scored on an interception return for a touchdown, and we really needed to get back in the game, because they were ahead,” Conrad recounted.
“Father Jonas McCarthy was an assistant coach. He was the guru of football. He was up with me in the press box. He looks up and he says, ‘Big guy, I don’t ask for many favors, but we really need a fumble.’ ”
The prayer was answered for the colorful McCarthy, who actually came to practices wearing a robe and sandals.
“The next play, Duquesne fumbles. It was on a kickoff.
“We recover and score.”
St. Francis went on to beat the Dukes, 26-16.
Whether it was divine intervention or just a lot of luck and hard work, St. Francis football has prospered. Conrad, the former Red Flash coach, came all the way from Minnesota to join more than 150 former players like Lozupone and Donoughe this weekend to celebrate 50 years of modern football at St. Francis.
Although the Red Flash dropped a 31-14 decision to Columbia University on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field, the returnees reveled in memories from the program’s revival as a club sport in the late 1960s to its move to Division III 10 years later to a Division I team that captured the Northeast Conference championship and advanced to the FCS playoffs in 2016.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said.
“From the stories from these guys and seeing how this thing has grown.
“These guys used to walk out on the field and pick up rocks and glass.
“To have them back … that’s what football’s about.”
Things kicked off with a golf outing and a reception on Friday. Before the players were recognized at the game, there was a tailgate in the nearby John F. Kennedy Center parking lot. Flash football alumni, their wives and their kids mingled with others from across the generations.
“Whether guys played years way ahead of us or years after us, there’s still that bond,” said Dave Shedlock, a defensive back in the late 1970s. “I think all these guys feel it.”
Gary Gouse, Tony Tomaselli and Frank Perehinec, all of whom went on to become local high school coaches, talked about the heyday of the club teams of the ‘70s, which were coached by Art Martynuska and usually played their home games at Portage Stadium. Former safety Daunte Neal, a 2003 graduate who spent a couple of years on the coaching staff, received compliments from old teammates while his spouse, one-time Bishop Carroll and St. Francis women’s basketball player Nikki Shrift, held court a few feet away.
“The program came a long way,” Neal said. “The ambiance of when I first got here, you would go to Torvian for breakfast, go to the gym, suit up and play. By the time I was ready to leave, you had a few parents starting to tailgate.”
New Jersey’s Dan Mathis reconnected with New Enterprise’s Todd Eckenroad -- they were receivers in the early 1990s just before the program moved to Division I.
“It’s very nostalgic, seeing guys I got to play with, older guys, younger guys,” Mathis said. “It fills me with pride.”
St. Francis actually had teams that played intermittently going back to the early 1900s, but the sport was shelved in 1954. In 1968, a group of guys from the college’s four fraternities that played behind Giles Hall decided to resuscitate the team.
“Fifteen or 18 of us loaded in a van and went to St. Vincent to play them. We got the crap beat out of us,” said Andy Shank, the lone survivor of the four founding members of the football club.
Shank’s future wife, Barbara, told Martynuska, one of her professors at Mount Aloysius College. Martynuska met with the players and then became their coach.
For the next few years, the program was largely self-funded. Blocking sleds were donated by Bishop Carroll, pads from Bishop Guilfoyle.
Players even wore reconditioned shoes.
Now there are scholarships and the games are webcasted.
“We were the first year. We weren’t sure there was going to be a second year,” 1972 grad Chuck Connelly said.
“Now look what’s happened. Division III, and then Division I, and eventually they win the NEC championship. I mean, wow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.