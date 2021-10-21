PORTAGE – With a chance to make history on Thursday night, Portage Area senior Sydni Sossong and her volleyball teammates were not going to be denied against an opponent that had the Mustangs’ number over the years.
A comeback in the third set allowed the Mustangs to cruise in the fourth game on their way to a 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-10 victory against North Star inside Len Chappell Gymnasium to clinch the program’s first berth in Tuesday’s WestPAC title match.
(tncms-inline)1451369135372447754[0](/tncms-inline)
“Oh my gosh, it means everything to me” said Sossong, who tied her teammate Julia Papcun with a match-high 10 kills.
“We’re making Portage history right now. I never thought we would get here, not because of our team, but just in the past (we struggled). I’m just so happy that the best year is my senior year.
“We work so hard and I’m just so proud of them. We only have three seniors. I’m so proud of everyone.”
Portage (14-4, 9-1 WestPAC North) won its first WestPAC North title and swept North Star (8-8, 6-3) for the first time in history.
The Mustangs will meet WestPAC South champ Berlin Brothersvalley at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Windber Area High School.
After securing the final point on Brooke Bednarski’s cross-court kill, the Mustangs celebrated with “The Herd,” Portage’s boisterous student section.
“This is so exciting for these girls,” Portage coach Lauren Cordwell said. “They have put in so much work. The seniors just really pushed hard. They really wanted this.
“In that second set, they had to have a set like that to be able to come out, refocus and just know how much they wanted it and dig deep for it.”
North Star’s victory over Conemaugh Township on Tuesday opened the door for Portage to clinch its berth on Thursday. After a strong second set, the Cougars allowed their lead in the third set to evaporate as Portage took control the rest of the night.
“Congratulations to Portage for winning the North this year,” North Star coach Tony Crisafulli said. “Lauren is doing a great job with them and has them pointed in the right direction.
“They were better prepared then we were. They outplayed us tonight and they wanted it.”
The Cougars were led by junior Anna Grandas’ 15 assists and junior Savannah Walker’s nine kills and three aces.
Portage junior libero Keira Sossong scooped up 15 digs to lead the back row.
Portage started off strong with a 10-1 lead in the first set. Bednarski (15 assists) netted two assists as Papcun and Sydni Sossong combined for six kills. North Star could only trim the margin down to seven as Portage prevailed 25-16.
Breanna Nash provided two aces to help North Star generate a 6-0 spurt to take a 6-2 lead in the second set.
Communication breakdowns on Portage’s end allowed North Star to lead by as much as nine.
Back-to-back kills from Walker boosted North Star to tie the match with a 25-17 victory in the second stanza.
“Honestly, we just needed to take a breath,” Sydni Sossong said of Portage’s miscues in the second set. “When we get anxious, we make little mistakes and we hurt ourselves. Our biggest problem is beating ourselves up and getting in our own heads.”
The third set featured three ties and a lead change through the midway point. North Star used a 4-0 run to lead 16-14. With Portage’s Trissa Smith on the service line, the Mustangs rattled off five straight points, keyed by a kill each from Sydni Sossong and Bednarski.
North Star closed within 22-21, but Portage junior Lexi Slanoc provided three straight kills to prevail 25-21.
Despite three early ties in the fourth set, Portage cruised with a 11-2 separation run. Smith netted five straight service points during a 6-0 spurt. Papcun and Sydni Sossong provided the thunder at the net with back-to-back kills. Sydni Sossong served seven straight points, three of the ace variety, as Portage sealed the celebration with a 25-10 triumph.
Portage defeated North Star for the first time with a 3-2 victory on Sept. 21.
As someone who has seen the highs and lows of the program, Sydni Sossong rejoiced after the match.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I just hope we keep up the energy and we don’t let up. I’m just so happy right now. I’m just so proud of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.