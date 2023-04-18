PITTSBURGH – One thing that has always stood out about Calijah Kancey’s game is his how quickly he can get off the ball. During his three years at Pitt, the defensive tackle used that quickness and leveraged his size to overpower bigger offensive linemen to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
In early March, Kancey turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds – the fastest 40 time by a defensive tackle since 2003. He continued to show off his speed at Pitt’s pro day in late March, with a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.33 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 6.82 seconds. Both times would have been the best among defensive tackles at the combine.
Kancey’s speed may have put him on the radar this spring, but it’s something Pitt’s defensive line coach Charlie Partridge has been talking about for years. Prior to Kancey’s sophomore season in 2021, Partridge was asked what he saw from the Miami native during his freshman season.
“The thing I’ll tell you about Calijah is his short-area quickness is off the charts," Partridge said. "It gets dangerous when you say things like this, but it’s in the ballpark of one of the best I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”
That’s a strong statement from someone who has coached multiple NFL defensive linemen, including the Minnesota Vikings' Patrick Jones, the Tennessee Titans' Rashad Weaver and recently retired and future Pro Football Hall of Fame member J.J. Watt, who Partridge mentored during his time at Wisconsin.
When Partridge was asked if Kancey was quicker than even Watt, he added that “in terms of an inside guy, just pure quickness and twitch, it does include J.J.”
Kancey is most often compared to another future hall of famer and Pitt legend Aaron Donald. The similarities are striking – both are listed at 6-foot-1 and around 280 pounds, which is small for a typical defensive tackle. Both are fast – Kancey’s 40 time beat Donald’s by one one-hundredth of a second. Both use their smaller stature to gain leverage over larger offensive linemen.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says Kancey’s size was never a concern to him, even when recruiting him.
“I'm never worried about size," Narduzzi said. "You know, sometimes the bigger guys can get knocked off the ball quicker. He's played big and this is big boy football. I think he's proven that some people don't have the scheme, maybe (don’t have) the ability to coach like we do. We can play with those guys. We're not worried about the Aaron Donalds of the world. We kind of like those guys.”
Similar to his former teammate Kenny Pickett was a year ago, Kancey is undeterred by the talk of his “measurables” not stacking up. Kancey believes the way he plays makes up for what he lacks in size.
“It don't matter to me, honestly,” Kancey said of the chatter of him being undersized. “Playing defensive tackle, you got to play with great pad level. No defensive lineman plays at 6-7. You got to bend at the point of attack. You got to play with good footwork, good pad level or you’re gonna get moved around. So I feel like my height has nothing to do with me playing that position.”
There have been questions about whether Kancey could fit into a 3-4 defensive scheme, such as the one the Pittsburgh Steelers play. Three-four defenses typically have larger defensive linemen to tie up the offensive linemen they’re facing, thus allowing the linebackers behind them to make tackles.
“I was talking to some coaches today, does he fit a 3-4, four-technique or whatever you want to call it? Some said not much so you would think he's probably gonna go to a (4-3 defense),” Narduzzi said at Pitt’s pro day. “Everybody likes pass rushers. That was the other comment I heard – 'We like guys that get to the quarterback.’ ”
The 2022 season was Kancey’s best at Pitt when he compiled 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss. He garnered nationwide attention after being named an unanimous All-American and the ACC defensive player of the year. His performance at the combine and on pro day only increased his profile. Most draft analysts have projected Kancey to be selected in the first round of the draft, which begins on April 27.
Narduzzi says he’s seen Kancey develop both on the field and off, but insisted the biggest improvement he’s seen is consistency.
“The place he's most improved from when he was a baby when he could do it a play, then maybe take a couple off. Now he does it all. It's natural,” Narduzzi said.
When asked what he wants NFL teams to know about him, Kancey replied, “I'm a great football player. I’m a great leader. I'm a guy that you can depend on.”
