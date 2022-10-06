“You chase perfection, you find excellence,” said Kenny Pickett after his second collegiate start, a Pitt win over Albany to open the 2018 season.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of his first NFL start this Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Orchard Park, New York, to face the Buffalo Bills, Pickett again mentioned his quest to be flawless when discussing his performance in the second half against the New York Jets this past weekend.
“I was happy with the decisions that I made. Obviously, there’s always things to learn from, you strive to be perfect, but there’s always going to be things you can take away,” Pickett said. “I feel like I took away the right things, and I’m going to use it going into this week.”
While facing the Super Bowl favorites on the road is a daunting task for a quarterback’s first NFL start, it’s eerily reminiscent of Pickett’s first college start. As a true freshman in 2017, he made his first start in Pitt’s season finale, when he led a 4-7 team to one of the upsets of the year as the Panthers stunned No. 2 Miami the day after Thanksgiving. Pickett ran for two touchdowns – much like he did against the Jets – and threw one more as Pitt toppled the Hurricanes and ended their College Football Playoff hopes.
October 7, 2017 – exactly five years ago Thursday – might have been the day that changed the future of football in Pittsburgh, for both Pitt and the Steelers. Of course, no one knew that at the time.
The Panthers were off to a 2-3 start after a three-game losing streak that included losses to two top-10 teams – Penn State and Oklahoma State – as well as Georgia Tech. Pitt won easily against Rice before traveling to Syracuse.
It was in the-then Carrier Dome that Pitt’s starting quarterback Max Browne suffered a dislocated shoulder, leading to backup Ben DiNucci to take over. Despite DiNucci relieving Browne, coach Pat Narduzzi said he knew then he’d need Pickett – then a true freshman who had yet to play – going forward.
“Right then, I said ‘Kenny’s gotta play,’” Narduzzi recounted on Thursday. “I didn’t feel comfortable with our No. 2 at the time – no disrespect to him – but I was like, ‘Kenny’s our best quarterback.’”
Pickett had been running scout team that year and Narduzzi liked what he saw.
“He was a competitor. He took hits, he got back up, he talked crap. He didn’t let the defense – ‘Oh, I’m on the scout team, defense is going to kill me today.’ He went down there and made plays. That’s just who he is.”
DiNucci took all of the snaps but one for the rest of the Syracuse game. After Pitt got the ball back trailing by three with less than a minute to go, DiNucci was sacked so hard his helmet came off. By rule, DiNucci couldn’t be on the field for the next play. With time running out but needing only a field goal to tie it, Narduzzi put Pickett in the game for a desperation throw, burning his redshirt. The Panthers lost, 27-24, but the wheels were in motion for Pickett to become the team’s starter.
Though DiNucci started in each of the next five games, Narduzzi said that was a deliberate choice to better prepare Pickett for game action.
“I knew I had to play him, so we gradually got him ready ‘cause he was reading scout cards, so I couldn’t throw him out there. Kenny’s still mad that I didn’t – first game, just start him, which I think I could have ruined him,” Narduzzi said.
“Maybe that’s the same thing Coach Mike Tomlin, you know, didn’t want to throw him out there early, just wanted to let him earn it and take his time. I don’t know what the (Steelers) decision-making is,” Narduzzi continued. “But I didn’t want to just throw him out there first game back after Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday practice and just say, ‘Here you go,’ so we gradually did it.
“I think he got the second half against Virginia Tech, if I recall, went from Virginia Tech to the Miami game and the rest is history.”
If Browne never gets injured and Pickett’s redshirt isn’t burned against Syracuse, Pickett probably isn’t named the starter for the season finale against No. 2 Miami, when he led the Panthers to one of the biggest upsets in program history and cemented the quarterback job going into 2018.
It was roughly 19 months ago that Pickett talked to reporters ahead of Pitt’s spring practices and explained his decision to return to Pitt for a fifth and final season and his fourth as a starter.
He had sought advice on entering the NFL Draft from people such as Peyton Manning and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and didn’t like what he was hearing – that he was likely a Day 3 pick.
“I think a lot more highly of myself than where I was projected. As a competitor, it just fuels the fire more for this season,” Pickett said at the time.
Pickett was coming off back-to-back seasons of throwing 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Though he rushed for a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020, he missed two games in the middle of the season when he was injured in a game against Boston College and required ankle surgery. Missing two games with an injury and an already shortened schedule due to COVID saw Pickett’s passing yardage dip from 3,098 in 2019 to 2,408 in 2020, which likely affected his draft stock.
Once Pickett decided to return to Pitt, he didn’t look back and chose to embrace his final year of college football.
“I have the ability to come back and really improve my game and just help me take the next step as a player and as a person,” Pickett said at the time.
He spent the 2021 season proving to everyone else why he thought more highly of himself as he had the greatest season of any quarterback in Pitt history – statistically better than even Dan Marino – and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting while setting the ACC single-season touchdown record.
Pickett’s performance in 2021 shot him up the draft boards into the first round, where he was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 overall.
He saw his first regular-season game action against the Jets after Tomlin turned to him for a spark after the offense again failed to score a first quarter touchdown.
Pickett provided that spark as he completed 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards and rushed for two touchdowns and brought much-needed energy to a stagnant offense.
“I don’t like to get too high or too low. I know I show some emotion out there. On Sunday, I felt like we needed it,” Pickett said. “It’s really reading the room, read the situation and fit the kind of leadership style that needs to be fit.”
While Pickett threw three interceptions – two that went off the hands of his intended receivers and one coming on a Hail Mary as time expired – the energy inside Acrisure Stadium had changed, and not just because fans wanted to see a former Pitt star.
What Pickett did on the field during that half of football was make plays that had been missing from the Steelers offense – a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 at the Steelers 30; a quarterback keeper touchdown and another he ran in from two yards out; a 7-yard scramble on third-and-6 and the play everyone keeps talking about – an 18-yard strike to tight end Pat Freiermuth with Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams bearing down on him. After the play, he got off the ground smiling and chirping at Williams.
It’s the type play he was known for during his time at Pitt.
“That’s Kenny right there. That’s Kenny through and through,” Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne said. “I’m sure you’ll see a lot more of that.”
“He got whacked that one play where he threw it over the middle and I asked him, ‘What’d you say to him?’ and he just laughed and said, ‘I don’t remember,’” Narduzzi said. “That’s Kenny.”
While Pickett brought a spark and fed off the energy in the friendly confines of his home field in his first NFL appearance, for his first start, he’ll have to deal with the hostile environment of Highmark Stadium and the raucous Bills Mafia.
Narduzzi thinks Pickett will do just fine despite his first start being in enemy territory against one of the league’s best teams.
“Kenny’s very composed, but intense at the same time,” Narduzzi said. “He’s not fazed by anything.”
“I don’t think anything’s going to get in his head about what’s going on this weekend.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
