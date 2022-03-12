MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The current group of Forest Hills High School girls basketball players frequently recall a question that coach Carol Cecere has asked each of her teams throughout a decade-long run of success.
“Why not us?”
Even though Forest Hills graduated four full-time starters from last year’s state semifinal squad, the District 6 Class 3A runner-up Rangers are determined to keep pace.
If a 65-46 victory over District 7 fifth-place Laurel was any indication on Friday night at Gateway High School, the Rangers are headed in the proper direction with a date in the PIAA quarterfinal round set for Tuesday.
Addison Schirato ignited @FH_Rangers early with 8 first quarter points and 6 rebounds in the quarter. Schirato finished with 11 points and 9 boards in a 65-46 win over Laurel in a PIAA Class 3A girls playoff game. pic.twitter.com/ZHaNh007QG— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“For a lot of the younger girls, we’ve seen all the older girls make it further and further each year. It’s really a big push for us and for the whole team,” said Forest Hills sophomore forward Addison Schirato after scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the first half.
“Our coach always says, ‘Why not us?’ Exactly. Why not us? We could go even further this year than we have before.”
The standard is high. The Rangers reached the semifinals a year ago.
They’ll face District 7 3A champion North Catholic – a 56-25 winner over District 10 runner-up Lakeview – in the quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin High School.
Remi Smith scored 20 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in @FH_Rangers 65-46 win over Laurel. Rangers advance to PIAA 3A girls quarterfinal round. pic.twitter.com/bpQTDd8X5l— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“Making it to the final four last year we were really motivated to see how far we could go with this team,” said senior Remi Smith, a starter on the 2020-21 team who had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists on Friday. “I think we’re getting better each game.”
Forest Hills (21-7) has a 67-9 record over the past three seasons. The Rangers’ string of seven consecutive District 6 crowns ended this year, but their state playoff success continues.
On to PIAA girls 3A quarterfinal round for @FH_Rangers . Lexi Koeck had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 65-46 win over Laurel. pic.twitter.com/lPLvOUUQIW— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“It’s not pressure, but for sure, we always want to live up to the expectations of every other team ahead of us,” said senior Lexi Koeck, who had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against Laurel. “I feel like the motivation this team has all together and acting as one is what gets us to where we are today.”
Laurel (14-12) hit its first two shots of the game from 3-point range and had four 3s in the first quarter.
“I felt like in the beginning the team (Laurel) couldn’t miss a shot,” Koeck said. “Great job for them. We came out there with a defense of what we planned for this game and to shut them down.
“But everything fell for them.”
Forest Hills still managed an 18-17 first-quarter lead as Schirato and Smith combined for 14 points.
“Both coaches had a lot of belief in me, saying I could go in there and tear up the paint,” Schirato said. “I started seeing that we’re not hitting our outside shots. It made me work even harder to try to get those inside rebounds and put it back up, and scoring.”
The teams forged ties at 22, 24, 26 and 28 in the second quarter. Forest Hills’ Anna Burkey’s basket with 39.1 on the clock set a 28-all score that stood at halftime.
“I thought that their shooting percentage was really good in the first half. We were contesting the shots and they were still going in,” Cecere said.
“They adjusted to Addi Schirato. They put three girls in the paint,” the Rangers coach added. “When (Alexis) Henderson was in foul trouble, one of our outside shooters, she’s on the bench, and we didn’t get a lot of fluidity in the second quarter.”
No such problems existed for the Rangers in the third quarter. Forest Hills posted a 21-9 scoring advantage and took a 49-37 lead into the fourth.
Forest Hills outscored Laurel 37-18 in the second half.
“We started playing as a team really well. We stayed calm,” Smith said. “We didn’t let them pressure us. We started driving, getting our open shots, the shots we liked. I think our shots really fell in the second half. Our defense was playing really well, too.”
Laurel was led by Danielle Pontius (11 points) and Joselyn Fortuna (10).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
