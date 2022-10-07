JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland's Sam Penna was involved in numerous plays resulting in positive yardage on Friday night at Herlinger Field.
But the senior quarterback’s ability to scamper 34 yards in what traditionally would be considered the wrong direction helped the undefeated Rams close out a 25-23 comeback victory over visiting Bedford.
QB Sam Penna rushed for 2 TDs and passed to Evan McCracken for 2 TDs. His minus-34 yard run into his own end zone for a safety ran out the clock in @rhsfootball 25-23 win over a tough Bedford team. #TDhsfootball pic.twitter.com/iHOGBK6295— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 8, 2022
“That seemed like it was forever,” Penna said of the intentional safety that used up the final 9 seconds on the clock. “It was all worth it. My rushing yards went down, but we won the game.”
Richland (7-0) followed a huge defensive stand in the final minute with three Penna runs to set up a fourth-and-2 from the Rams 34-yard line.
Coach Brandon Bailey called time out and his staff discussed their options. With punter Ethan Janidlo injured earlier in the game, Richland didn’t choose to punt.
Another option was to try for a first down, but if the Bisons stopped the play, Bedford would have a few seconds to try for a potential winning score.
So, Penna took the snap, ran backwards and weaved to chew up the clock. He briefly hesitated near the end zone.
“You waited a little too long at the 1,” Bailey said, smiling, as Penna walked by after the postgame huddle.
On the plus side, Penna netted 53 rushing yards and scored two short TD runs. He hit running back Evan McCracken on two screens that resulted in touchdowns as the track sprinter ran 42 and 65 yards for scores.
McCracken rushed for 162 yards on 22 carries and had three catches for 108 yards and the two TDs.
“Great game. Two very good football teams with great players,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “They were able to make a few more splash than we were. They got after us up front on the defensive side of the ball and created some big plays.
“I’m proud of our kids. They fought and they battled,” Steele said after Bedford slipped to 5-2 with two straight road losses against undefeated teams Penn Cambria and Richland.
“One more play here or there and it’s a different result.”
Bedford quarterback Kevin Ressler gained 104 yards on 14 carries, and Ethan Weber had 79 yards on 18 runs. Ressler completed 5 of 7 passes for 49 yards.
“Two great programs. Both teams just played so hard,” Bailey said. “We were fortunate. I think we won the line of scrimmage and in most football games that’s who wins the games.
“We were able to get the yards when we needed to and get the stops when we needed to.”
Bedford took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in eight plays to lead 7-0 after Weber’s 3-yard touchdown and Owen Horne’s extra-point at 8:10.
Richland followed with a 12-play possession and moved to the Bisons 29-yard line. McCracken’s 29-yard touchdown run was negated by a holding penalty and Joey Huxta intercepted a halfback pass and his return to the Rams 25-yard line set up another Bedford touchdown.
Ressler hit Weber for 20 yards to make it 14-0 at 1:50.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as Richland scored two touchdowns and held Bedford off the scoreboard.
Penna hit McCracken on a screen and the speedy back ran 42 yards for a touchdown at 10:29. Noah Ritko’s kick pulled the Rams within 14-7 at 10:29.
“We’ve been successful with that screen all year,” Penna said. “Our line is set up right. Evan runs a 4.3 so it’s hard to stop him. That was a whole team play.”
After a Bedford three-and-out, Richland had a 12-play march capped by Penna’s 2-yard touchdown keeper at 3:12. The conversion failed.
Richland opened the second half on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that used nearly 7 minutes of game clock. Penna scored on a 2-yard run. The conversion pass failed, giving Richland a 19-14 lead.
Bedford answered with a 16-play possession extended by a roughing the punter penalty. Ressler ran 16 yards for a touchdown at 8:35 and Horne made it 21-19.
“He’s doing a nice job leading our offense,” Steele said of Ressler. “A first-year starter (at quarterback) but he’s very athletic and very intelligent. He’s making some good reads and doing a nice job for us.”
Richland needed one play to retake the lead. Penna again screen-passed to McCracken, who sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed again, giving the Rams a 25-21 advantage with 8:16 to play.
Bedford followed with a 13-play march, getting to the Rams 21-yard line. An illegal shift penalty thwarted the drive, and Richland forced a turnover on downs after a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone with 1:01 left.
“It’ stings. They’re great kids and they work really hard, so nobody likes the result,” Steele said. “But it happens. We’ll continue to work hard. They’re a resilient bunch.
“We’ll go back Monday and watch the film. We’ll get better.”
