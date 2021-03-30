Demian Tychenko scored his team’s first four goals as top-seeded and undefeated Bishop McCort Catholic pulled away from fourth-seeded Forest Hills, 6-1, in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League semifinal round on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
4-goal game by Demian Tychenko leads @crushersports past Forest Hills, 6-1, in LMHL semifinal. pic.twitter.com/OKKIaypHX9— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 31, 2021
“Every game I just try to do my best. I try to help my team. I try to be a good teammate and help my school,” Tychenko said after the Crimson Crushers improved to 15-0-0 and earned a date against city rival Westmont Hilltop, the second seed, on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena.
Bishop McCort Catholic only allowed 12 goals through 13 regular season games. The Crushers continued to follow that pattern on Tuesday, limiting a potent Rangers attack to 18 shots on goal.
The game was tied 1-all through the first period, as Forest Hills goaltender Austin Valko often was spectacular in making 46 saves on 52 shots.
“I thought we played well for three periods,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “That’s probably our average goals for in a game. We don’t score a lot. We take a lot of shots. Their goalie played well. He made some saves.
“We had an opportunity to bury them and we didn’t. But we played defense. The bottom line is if you keep them out of our net, you’re going to win games.”
Forest Hills entered the game with three straight victories. The Rangers had opened the season with seven wins, then lost five of six before rebounding to finish strong.
“The kids had a solid season,” said Forest Hills coach Dave Piro, whose team went 11-6-0. “It was stretched out. There was a little break for the COVID. I give the kids all the credit in the world. They have a lot of heart, a lot of determination, a lot of drive. They battled until the end.
“Whether we had good games or bad games or anything in between, the kids showed up and I’m proud of my players.”
Tychenko scored 7:33 into the game with assists by Adis Ultanbekov and Lukas Cascino.
Forest Hills’ Tanner Kalmanir tied the score with 3:15 remaining in the first. Joel Morrison and Nolan Cabala set up the play.
“I think we had control from the get-go,” Bradley said. “Forest Hills scores a lot of goals (91 during the regular season). Against us, the last time I think they scored three.
“You’ve got to keep shooting. Everybody seems to play their best against us,” Bradley added. “A lot of times it’s a matter of time. All we’re looking to do is get a ‘W.’ We’re looking to advance. There are no style points, no judges. Win and you go on.”
Tychenko gave the Crushers the lead for good 55 seconds into the second period. He scored again at 3:17 after assists by Ultanbekov and Bryce Bair to set a 3-1 score through two periods.
“In my career I’ve played maybe 300 games,” Tychenko said. “So, I have a lot of experience. I feel players behind me.”
Tychenko made it 4-1 3:38 into the final period. Ben Berkebile and Ultanbekov added goals over the final 10:01 to increase the margin.
“We focused on the rebounds. We tried to shoot off his pads and make a rebound,” Tychenko said.
Bishop McCort goaltender Nikita Volski stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced, and his defense consistently thwarted the Rangers offense.
“This year I think we led the league in goals against,” Bradley said. “That’s what wins championships. If you only give up one, I like our chances. You’ve got to come and work hard. We did that for 51 minutes.”
