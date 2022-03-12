NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Maryn Swank figured it was her turn to step up on Saturday afternoon in Portage Area High School’s PIAA Class 1A girls basketball playoff game against Berlin Brothersvalley.
Swank didn’t make the scoresheet in the past two games as the Mustangs won a District 6 crown and a first-round state playoff contest.
The senior forward certainly made her presence felt from the outset in Portage’s 53-35 victory over the District 5 runner-up Mountaineers at Norwin High School.
Swank had a 3-pointer, a three-point play and eight first-quarter points as Portage dashed to a 15-4 lead after one.
“They just kept going in.” @PASDMustangs senior Maryn Swank had 16 points, including 3 3-pointers in Portage’s 53-35 win over Berlin in PIAA Class 1A second-round playoff. pic.twitter.com/TwESkUwSWr— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“I think I just started hitting early and that just builds confidence in me,” Swank said. “They just kept going in.”
She added eight second-half points to finish with a team-high 16.
“I didn’t do good the last couple games. I knew I had to come in and do my job,” Swank said after 23-5 Portage earned a quarterfinal berth against District 7 third-place Union on Wednesday. “That’s what I did. That’s what makes us so great. We’re hard to defend. You never know who is going to step up and have a good game.”
Senior Sydni Sossong added 10 points for the Mustangs and seven players reached the scoring column.
An all-underclassmen Berlin Brothersvalley team was led by juniors Jenny Countryman (11 points) and Grace Sechler (10 points). The Mountaineers finished 20-6.
“They (Portage) do a nice job with their pressure,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said. “Too many turnovers. That's the difference in the game is turnovers and easy baskets for them.”
Hudak was happy for his team, especially Swank.
“I’m just so proud of No. 4,” Mustangs coach Lance Hudak said. “Her confidence has wavered a little bit (recently), I believe, offensively, shooting the ball, at the foul line. She had open looks and knocked them down for us. Of course, there's what she always does defensively and the little intangibles that don’t show up in the paper.”
Portage used its pressure defense to force turnovers and keep the Mountaineers in single-digit scoring in both the first and second quarters. Portage led 27-12 at halftime.
“Our press gave them fits. Even down to eight (players), we’re still very fast and very athletic,” said Hudak, referring to the Mustangs losing three standout players to season-ending knee injuries in December and January.
“Talking to the girls at halftime, both the physical and the mental aspect of just having that thrown at you the entire game. I said, ‘They’re going to look up each time they’re inbounding the ball and they see white everywhere,' " Hudak said. "That wears on you.”
Hudak said he glanced at social media on Saturday morning and saw what might have been a positive sign for his team.
“I shared on Facebook today a memory that popped up,” Hudak said. “Five years ago is when these sophomores and juniors won the East Hills (Recreation) fifth- and sixth-grade championship. They’ve always been winners, the whole group of them.
“That’s a big part of the psyche of this team, the mentality. They believe they’re going to win each time they step out on the court. That’s such an advantage.”
