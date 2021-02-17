CAIRNBROOK – Taylor Rapsky needed just over a minute to reach a personal milestone on Tuesday night at the Shade Elementary School gymnasium.
Rapsky splashed a 3-point field goal with 6:50 on the first-quarter clock to give Shade an early lead against visiting Rockwood High School. A senior guard, Rapsky entered the game two points shy of 1,000 in her career.
Fast start on milestone night. @ShadePanthers senior Taylor Rapsky hit a 3-pointer at 6:50 of the opening quarter to surpass 1,000 career points. Rapsky had 21 points in a 58-41 win over visiting Rockwood. pic.twitter.com/dQ1Su2zIty— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 17, 2021
By the conclusion of Shade’s 58-41 victory over the Rockets, Rapsky had 21 points on a snowy and frigid night – and 1,019 overall.
1,000 points. 5 straight wins. Team effort. @ShadePanthers senior Taylor Rapsky talks about milestone 58-41 win over Rockwood girls basketball team. pic.twitter.com/RjFN0oqjzM— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 17, 2021
“I knew it was going in right away,” Rapsky said.
“I couldn’t do it without my team,” she added. “We’ve been playing for years together and we just know each other really well.”
Shade (9-6) won its fifth straight game, as Rapsky and sophomore center Jenna Muha combined for 41 points and 35 rebounds. Muha was a force inside with 24 boards to go with 20 points, many of those on put-backs after her rebounds.
“Jenna does a fantastic job on the boards,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “She got her 500th rebound earlier this year, and every game she comes and makes her mark by getting the rebounds and putting them back up. It’s an every-game occurence.”
Rapsky’s 1,000th point was a one-time event that Satkovich appreciated because of her consistency and leadership abilities. Rapsky had 11 rebounds on Tuesday.
“Taylor is one of the best players that I’ve ever had,” Satkovich said. “She has the right attitude, the right physical attributes. She practices at 100%. She gives you all she has whether it is in practice or in the game.”
Rapsky’s early 3-pointer gave Shade a 3-2 lead. Muha dominated the rest of the quarter by scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the opening frame. She had 17 points and 17 boards by halftime.
Rapsky grabbed a rebound and beat the halftime buzzer to give Shade a 32-21 advantage.
Rockwood’s Kaitlyn Pletcher hit four 3-pointers in the opening half – three in the second quarter – to keep the Rockets within striking distance.
Pletcher finished with 17 points, and Lindsay Beeman led Rockwood (6-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’ve been on a streak and our team has been playing really well lately,” said Satkovich, who received underclassmen contributions from four freshmen, two sophomores and a junior. “I’m proud of the group. They played really strong.”
After the game, Rapsky and her teammates posed for photographs with coaches and family members to commemorate the milestone night.
“It feels really great, especially since I’ve been playing with them so long,” Rapsky said. “They’ve helped me so much.”
