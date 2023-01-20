JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown boys basketball team hadn’t played a game or had an in-school practice for most of this past week.
Conversely, Penn Cambria had just played in what coach Jim Ronan described as the most intense game he’s been a part of in a double overtime loss to visiting Central in a battle of then-unbeaten teams.
The Trojans didn’t show any signs of any figurative rust from the layoff during Friday night’s meeting of once-beaten teams at Doc Stofko Gymnasium. Greater Johnstown wore down Penn Cambria, scoring 58 second-half points, in an 89-54 victory.
“We talked at halftime that we thought we had them right where we wanted. We thought they were close to breaking,” said Trojans coach Ryan Durham, whose team trailed 33-31 at intermission.
“We just needed to be tighter when we got that eight or nine-point lead – to have better offensive possessions. In the first half, we had two turnovers (after building a nine-point lead). We gave them a bucket, a foul, a three. That stopped us from being able to stretch that lead early in the first half.”
Greater Johnstown 6-foot-2 sophomore Donte Tisinger had 17 of his 21 points and eight of his 11 rebounds in the second half.
The Trojans (13-1) opened the third quarter on a 16-3 run and posted a 61-46 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
Greater Johnstown erased any doubts by going on a 17-2 spurt to open the fourth quarter.
"We were really aggressive." @trojanshoops sophomore Donte Tisinger had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Greater Johnstown used a big second half to defeat Penn Cambria 89-54 in a key LHAC boys game.
“We talked about it in the locker room. When we got the lead, we had to keep it,” Tisinger said. “We were really aggressive. We do a lot of rebounding drills in practice.
“We knew (Penn Cambria senior Garrett) Harrold could really get rebounds, so we had to stop him and protect the ball.”
Harrold finished with 10 points and five boards for the Panthers. Vinny Chirdon had 11 points, and Easton Semelsberger had 10 points.
“We played a really good first half,” Penn Cambria’s Ronan said. “I was proud of my kids. We executed everything we wanted to do defensively. It just wasn’t meant to be in the second half.”
Greater Johnstown senior Nyerre Collins had a game-best 25 points to complement Tisinger. Junior Dion Dixon scored 11 points, and junior Jahmir Collins added 10 points.
“The second half, when they’re not hitting shots and our pressure is getting to them, we were able to bust that gap open and take over the game,” Durham said.
Each team entered the key conference match up after facing different types of challenges.
Penn Cambria (12-2) had lost 62-59 to Central in double overtime two nights earlier, as a standing-room-only crowd watched the battle of then 12-0 teams.
“That was the most intense basketball game I’ve ever been a part of on Wednesday night,” Ronan said. “I knew it was going to be extremely tough coming down here and playing these guys, who were rested and just an extremely talented team.
“You can’t take anything away from Johnstown. You can’t say our legs were the reason we got beat pretty bad in the second half.”
The Trojans had beaten Chestnut Ridge 88-43, scoring 54 second-half points on Jan. 13. Durham then gave his players a couple days off as a reward after a tough week that included a 49-47 loss at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Jan. 11.
Then, the Greater Johnstown School District closed early in the week due to a threat of violence that was resolved by local authorities. Games and practices were canceled and the Trojans were idle for most of the week.
“Not only did we not play, we weren’t able to practice either,” Durham said. “There are disadvantages both ways. We looked at this break in the schedule since our last game and thought we could give the guys a couple days off.
“But we didn’t know the school was going to get shut down,” the Trojans coach said.
“Our guys have been out of the gym, where as (Penn Cambria) has been able to play. I’m just glad our guys responded the way they did. They knew how important the game was.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for either team.
Johnstown travels to Somerset on Monday before hosting undefeated Central on Wednesday, and rival Westmont Hilltop on Friday.
Penn Cambria is at once-beaten Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Monday and hosts Central Cambria on Wednesday, and Chestnut Ridge on Friday.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
