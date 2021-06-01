WINDBER – Senior Taylor Rapsky wasn’t happy with her swing in a couple games leading up to the District 5 Class 1A softball semifinal against rival Shanksville-Stonycreek on Tuesday.
Rapsky apparently tweaked whatever had been bothering her. The shortstop went 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in the Panthers’ 9-3 victory over the Vikings at the Windber High School field.
Taylor Rapsky went 4-for-4 with a triple, 2 runs in @ShadePanthers softball 9-3 win over @ShanksvilleSD in District 5 1A semifinal. Panthers secure berth in PIAA playoffs and next face undefeated Meyersdale in title game. pic.twitter.com/J0isjVFm2T— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) June 1, 2021
“I’ve been struggling at the plate lately, and I’ve been popping them up,” Rapsky said after the Panthers earned a spot in the district title game and secured the first PIAA Tournament berth in school history. “I was getting frustrated with myself. Today I came out and said, ‘It could be my last game, so go all-out.’ ”
Second-seeded Shade collected six runs in its final two at-bats to break open a tight contest.
The Panthers (17-4) advance to face undefeated and top-seeded Meyersdale (21-0) in the District 5 1A title game at 1 p.m. Thursday at Berlin Brothersvalley. Third-seeded Shanksville closed a 12-5 season.
“I give them credit. They have heart,” Shanksville coach Randy Stutzman said of his players. “I knew going in, (Shade coach) Jason’s (Baer) team is tough to beat. We beat them once in the regular season and they beat us good the second time. I figured it would be a ballgame. The girls hung in there and kept their heads up.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to keep your heads up and keep battling.’ We did. They just had too much for us.”
Shade produced 14 hits, including three apiece by catcher Cassie Mauger and second baseman Tara Corradini. First baseman Jenna Muha had two hits, and Muha and Mauger each drove in two runs.
“That’s the good thing about this team. We don’t have a weak spot,” Shade coach Jason Baer said. “Every day it’s a different girl. They don’t quit.
“We play this game by the inning. We won the inning. We let them back into it and gave up a run. We scored two. The next inning they scored two. We scored four.”
The Panthers scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to lead 3-0.
Shanksville got a run back in the top of the fifth as Kendall Stutzman tripled and scored on a ground out. But Shade answered as Emily Rapsky doubled and Mauger singled during a two-run fifth.
The Vikings’ Kori Boozer and Abby Lohr each singled in the sixth. Katie Mauro’s sacrifice fly plated a run, and Allie Ziegler singled in another to make it 5-3.
“If you keep battling, fouling it off, you’re going to make contact sooner or later,” Coach Stutzman said. “A couple of the girls slid up in the box for me.
“That way you can get the ball before it breaks. We made some good hits. Just not enough of them.
“I’m proud of them. The season we had, it really went well.”
Shade produced five hits and scored four unearned runs after a Shanksville error in the bottom of the sixth.
“We were ready at the plate,” Taylor Rapsky said. “Mckenzie (Baer), the pitcher, pitches great. We have hitters all throughout the lineup. If the top is doing bad, the bottom shows up. If the bottom is doing bad, the top will show up.”
Panthers pitcher McKenzie Baer scattered six hits while striking out eight and walking none.
“She’s been solid all season. She’s a rock. She doesn’t wear down. She gets stronger as it goes,” Coach Baer said.
Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard said District 5 1A will advance two teams to the state playoffs this year.
The Panthers will make their first softball PIAA playoff appearance, win or lose on Thursday.
Leonard also believed this will be Shade’s first trip to the district championship game in softball.
“This means so much to us,” Taylor Rapsky said. “We play every game like it’s our last. We hustle in the field. We hustle on and off the field.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.