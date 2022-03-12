NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Portage Area High School boys basketball coach Travis Kargo pardoned himself for repeating a fact he stated last week after his Mustangs won a District 6 Class 2A crown.
But highlighting Portage's ability to receive offense from a number of contributors while also playing a sturdy defense is a point worth restating, especially after the Mustangs’ 67-52 victory over District 7 runner-up Fort Cherry on Saturday afternoon.
“I said it last week. We’ve got multiple kids that can score the basketball,” Kargo said. “It so happens Kaden (Claar) leads us in scoring, but we have a lot of kids who can score the basketball. Because of the unselfish style of basketball that we play, you don’t see it all the time.”
Those in attendance at Norwin High School saw it.
Three Portage players reached double-digit scoring, including senior Claar’s team-high 22 points to go with 17 rebounds.
“This is a pretty experienced team.” @portagestangs used that veteran poise to beat Fort Cherry 67-52 in PIAA boys 2A playoff. Sr. Kaden Claar scored 22 points and had 17 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/uaASLFyNy4— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“Offensively, we shot the ball super-well and defensively, we held them to 10 points (in the first quarter),” Claar said. “That’s a pretty good effort. I thought we came out focused and with a lot of energy.”
In the opening quarter, junior Andrew Miko and senior Jace Irvin each scored eight points, with Irvin hitting a pair of 3s as the Mustangs took a 24-10 advantage. Miko finished with 16 points, and Irvin tallied 14.
Junior Mason Kargo delivered the ball at opportune times while collecting 13 assists.
“Balanced attack.” @portagestangs Junior PG Mason Kargo had 13 assists as the Mustangs earned a spot in PIAA boys 2A quarterfinal round with a 67-52 win over Fort Cherry. pic.twitter.com/8aryNn1EYu— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2022
“They did a good job of getting open,” Mason Kargo said. “They finish the ball well. They shoot the ball well. It’s nice to have teammates who can do that. They’re the reason I have these assists.”
Portage (28-1) won its ninth straight game and advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinal round for the second straight season to face District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (23-4) on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. Fort Cherry finished 24-4.
“This is a pretty experienced team. We all played decent minutes last year and made it to the Final Four,” Claar said of the 2021 state semifinalist Mustangs. “I think that experience will help us out a lot.”
Portage defeated Kennedy Catholic 65-57 on the road in last year's quarterfinal round.
Portage started quickly, taking a 14-point lead after the first quarter.
Fort Cherry’s Dylan Rogers basket made it 15-10, but the Mustangs had an 18-0 run extending over parts of two quarters to lead 33-10 on a Claar 3-pointer at 4:38 of the second.
The lead ballooned to 40-16 at halftime.
“We were all just so excited to play,” Mason Kargo said. “We came out with tons of energy. We came out with lots of focus. We just wanted to get after it. Every team wants to go as far as it can go in the playoffs, and that’s our goal.”
Fort Cherry, led by Rogers’ 22 points and Owen Norman’s 13, cut into the deficit early in the third quarter, but Portage regained its footing to lead 51-33 entering the fourth.
“A couple times in the second half, I thought we lost focus,” Coach Kargo said. “I’m not real happy with our second-half performance. But when you get up big in the first half, sometimes – they’re high school basketball players, they’re not professionals. They’re kids.
“I told them, 'Enjoy it. It doesn’t matter what the final score is. Enjoy every win.' ”
