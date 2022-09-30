CRESSON, Pa. – Penn Cambria and Bedford traded big plays, long drives and touchdowns throughout the first half of a highly anticipated match up of undefeated and state-ranked teams on Friday.
The big plays and drives continued in the second half, but the Panthers produced the only touchdown in the final two quarters and further established their reputation as one of the best “closers” in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Penn Cambria shut out Bedford in the second half and won 27-20 in front of a large crowd on its home field.
"We’ve played in big games all year. That’s what we kept telling our kids,” said Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus, whose 6-0 team also has impressive victories over conference heavyweights Central and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“We’ve been behind. We’ve been ahead. We’ve had chances to close out games against some very good teams. Last week we started off a little bit shaky but we bounced back. The word is resilient.
“They feel like they belong in the conversation and they want to open some eyes,” Felus said of his players. “I think tonight we opened some eyes.”
Senior quarterback Garrett Harrold certainly did. The four-year starter who began the night with 1,042 passing yards, had a big game on both sides of the ball.
Harrold completed 9 of 20 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 97 yards and a score on 21 carries.
“Ultimately, it all comes down to heart.” Penn Cambria senior QB Garrett Harrold and the Panthers make a statement in 27-20 win over Bedford in battle of unbeatens. #TDhsfootball pic.twitter.com/OvB3K4MGhf— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 1, 2022
“It’s huge,” Harrold said of the win. “Definitely, momentum going into the later part of the season. Just a great win. I just feel like we’ve been doubted by a lot of the league for a while. We finally were able to show what we are capable of.”
Senior Zach Grove rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Grove gained 114 yards in the second half as the Panthers kept the ball away from the powerful Bisons offense as much as possible.
“The ability for us to be able to close out games in the fourth quarter is huge,” Felus said. “Our guys up front get after it. What can you say about Grove? As the game goes on he gets stronger and stronger.”
Bedford senior back Ethan Weber gained 206 yards and had touchdown runs of 9, 55 and 86 yards, using his breakaway track sprinter speed to make plays. Quarterback Kevin Ressler rushed for 74 yards as the Bisons collected 306 yards on the ground.
“Two good football teams,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said after his Bisons fell to 5-1. “They were able to create a few more splash plays than we were. Obviously, the turnovers and the mistakes didn’t help the situation.
“They made enough plays to win and we didn’t. That’s why we’re in the position that we are.”
Penn Cambria moved 65 yards in nine plays, a game-opening drive capped by Grove’s 7-yard touchdown run at 7:56. Andrew Dillon made it 7-0 with the extra-point kick.
Bedford responded with a 12-play, 74-yard march capped by Weber’s 9-yard scoring run on an option pitch. Owen Horne’s kick tied the game at 7-all.
Early in the second quarter, Penn Cambria’s Brandon Yeoman recovered a fumble at the Bedford 37-yard line. Three plays later, Harrold passed to Luke Shuagis for a 34-yard touchdown that made it 14-7 at 8:54.
Bedford needed less than a minute to tie the contest, as Weber broke through the middle, hurdled a defender and dashed 55 yards for a touchdown at 8:00. Horne’s kick tied the game at 14-14.
The Bisons followed with a defensive stop, but after Harrold punted, the Panthers recovered after it was ruled that the ball bounced and hit Bedford’s Max Washington. The Bisons disputed the call, but it stood.
Penn Cambria took the lead on a Garrett Harrold 22-yard touchdown run and Dillon’s point-after boot to make it 21-14.
“We had some short fields,” Felus said.
On the next play from scrimmage, Weber broke loose on an 86-yard touchdown run with 6:20 on the clock. The Panthers blocked the extra-point attempt to hold a one-point advantage that stood at the half.
“Both of these teams have really good football players. They have some star players and we do as well," Steele said. "Tonight we made too many mistakes and that’s why they won.”
Sophomore defensive back Gavin Harrold had an interception of a Bisons pass late in the opening half, and the Panthers moved to the Bedford 23-yard line, but the clock ran out after an incomplete pass with Penn Cambria leading 21-20.
Garrett Harrold teamed with Carter McDermott on a 48-yard pass play that set up Grove’s 2-yard TD run with 7:45 left in the third quarter. The extra-point missed, setting a 27-20 Panthers lead.
“Coming in we knew it was going to be a back-and-forth game,” Garrett Harrold said of the Panthers’ defensive effort. “We knew how high-powered their run game was. We knew they were going to make plays. We were just trying to limit that.
“The first half we didn’t do the greatest job but we were able to make some adjustments in the second half and we were able to shut them out.”
Bedford had a 13-play drive and a nine-play possession each end with Penn Cambria fourth-down stops in the third and fourth quarters.
“A total team win, but I’ve got to credit our defense,” Felus said. “They played an outstanding second half. We just keep doing what we’re doing. A lot of people doubt us outside our building. That’s OK. That’s fine. We like that role.
“We just keep going to work every day and keep doing what we’re doing and proving people wrong.”
