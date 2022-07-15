JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Catcher Jayden Taitano had four of Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ 17 hits on Friday at Roxbury Park.
The last one, a towering blast over the fence in right-center field, ended the opening game of a best-of-5 semifinal round series against O.
“I was just looking to hit the ball the other way because that’s all he was doing to me,” Taitano said. “I got a fastball on the outside corner and did what I wanted to do.”
Taitano’s grand slam put the mercy-rule in effect as regular-season champion Paul Carpenter won 13-2 over fourth-seeded O in seven innings. Game 2 of the series will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.
(tncms-inline)1548104554150973441[0](/tncms-inline)
Second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy and third-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy will play the second game of their semifinal beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Roxbury Park.
“It was huge only going seven,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said.
“It saved us probably two arms. Walking it off in the seventh inning was huge to save our pitchers moving forward.”
PCCA scored three times on five hits in the first inning and added a pair in the second to lead 5-0 early.
O scored on Corey Cavalier’s single in the third, but Paul Carpenter responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by Billy Perroz’s two-run double.
O’s Aaron Alakson homered to right field to lead off the fourth, and Taitano singled and scored on Jace Cappellini’s single in the fourth to set a 9-2 score that stood until the game-ending grand slam.
“They’re a good hitting team,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said. “No matter who we put out there, they’re going to find a way to hit gaps, get the ball in play. That’s the biggest part, putting the ball in play. They get guys on and move them around.”
Paul Carpenter starter Roman Gill pitched five innings, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Reliever Michael Klingensmith retired all six batters he faced, with two strikeouts.
“I go to Cal (Pa.) with Roman (Gill) so we already have good chemistry,” said Taitano, a Vulcans catcher in the PSAC.
“I’ve caught Klingensmith last year.
“We were on (the same) page with pitch calls and we knew what we wanted to do, and that was to pitch strikes.”
Paul Carpenter had multiple hits in five of its seven innings at the plate. Perroz and Noah Sweeney each had three hits, and Aiden Dunlap and Cappellini each had two hits.
“It’s been a thing for the past 10 games or so,” Taitano said. “We’ve just locked in.
“We started coming to games a little more earlier. We take it more serious. It just speaks for itself. We’re the best team in this league.”
Ashbrook encouraged his players to move forward in Game 2.
“I told them to come and be ready to play,” Ashbrook said after a team meeting dispersed. “They’re a good team, but they’re not better than us. We match up well against them. We just have to hit the ball. Pitchers need to throw strikes.
“That’s what (Paul Carpenter) did today.
“They earned their hits. We had maybe one walk. We made them earn it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.