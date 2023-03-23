HERSHEY, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Ryan Blubaugh choked back tears while reflecting on a 81-64 loss to Imani Christian Academy in the PIAA Class 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center.
The Mountaineers didn’t buckle against the heavily favored District 7 champion Saints team. Berlin Brothersvalley just couldn’t overcome Imani Christian’s talented lineup as well as a few uncharacteristic turnovers and some stretches of cold shooting.
Blubaugh and three other Mountaineers seniors, as well as a strong junior class led by Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis, have put the program firmly onto the figurative PIAA championship game map.
“We fought until the end.” @BerlinAthletics senior Ryan Blubaugh had 13 points as the Mountaineers finished as state runner-up in Class 1A. Imani Christian took the gold in a 81-64 win. pic.twitter.com/2t04KgY839— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 23, 2023
“Looking back on it, I’ll be able to feel like not a lot of people have been able to do what I’ve been able to do,” Blubaugh said. “I’ve been blessed to have great coaches and great teammates throughout all of it.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s senior class of Blubaugh, Caleb Rohrs, Holby McClucas and Caden Montomgery have been a part of four consecutive District 5 championships and a pair of trips to the state championship game, where the Mountaineers twice finished as PIAA Class 1A runner-up.
Along the way, this group collected 99 wins in four seasons.
“I’m really thankful to our four seniors, who’ve had amazing careers,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser said after his team closed a 26-3 season. “Four straight district championships, two trips to Hershey.
“Those guys are the heart and soul of what we do. They fought and made them leaders for us. Boy, are they going to be missed.”
Blubaugh scored 13 points and Montgomery hit three 3-pointers in the second half to finish with nine points. McClucas posted four rebounds and three points, and Rohrs added two boards and a steal.
“It’s a special group. Everybody does their job,” said junior Pace Prosser, who had a game-high 23 points, as well as nine rebounds and seven assists. “That group of seniors is probably one of the most successful groups ever to come through Berlin.”
***
The Berlin Brothersvalley boys had a rare combination of three 1,000-point scorers in the lineup for Thursday’s championship game.
After the contest against Imani Christian Academy, according to statistics on MaxPreps, Blubaugh had 1,081 points, and juniors Pace Prosser (1,489) and Jarvis (1,040) also have 1,000-plus point totals.
When asked about his favorite memories with the program, Blubaugh didn’t hesitate.
“Definitely, our two trips here,” Blubaugh said, referring to Giant Center. “One thousand points is great, but it doesn’t really matter. These two trips here, everyone will remember forever and ever.”
***
Prior to Thursday, only one Indiana County high school girls program had advanced to a PIAA championship contest.
The Indiana Area High School girls team finished as state runner-up in both 1983 and 2010.
Heritage Conference teams River Valley and Homer-Center, both from Indiana County, advanced to the title games in their respective classes on Thursday.
Homer-Center closed a stellar 24-8 season after falling to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic 65-45 in the girls Class 2A championship game, the first game on Thursday afternoon at Giant Center.
Wildcats senior Macy Sardone scored a game-high 27 points. Kennedy Catholic sophomore Layke Fields provided 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Former longtime Portage Area High School administrator Ralph Cecere is in his first year as the superintendent at Homer-Center.
River Valley brought a 29-2 record into the girls Class 3A game against District 2 Dunmore, which entered Thursday evening’s game with a 26-3 record.
***
PIAA District 6 officials worked the championship game between District 5 Berlin Brothersvalley and District 7 Imani Christian Academy.
The crew included Frank Garritano, Daniel Amrhein and Ryan Ehrie.
Another District 6 crew is scheduled to officiate Saturday’s Class 5A girls championship. Terri Piatak, George Figura and Tyler Fink will work the game between District 7 South Fayette and District 12 Archbishop Wood.
***
Deer Lakes’ 6-foot-2 sophomore guard-forward Nathaniel Moore has some ties to the region’s basketball scene.
Moore, who scored eight points and had 10 rebounds in Deer Lakes’ 61-56 win over District 6 champion Penn Cambria in Tuesday’s semifinal, is the son of Mike Moore, a 1991 Windber Area High School graduate who played for former coach Emery D’Arcangelo.
District 7 champion Deer Lakes will play District 12 champion West Catholic in Saturday’s Class 3A boys title game.
