JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Third-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy collected 13 hits against regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the opening game of a best-of-5 championship series on Wednesday night.
Two of those left the yard at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, including Bryce McCleester’s mammoth shot to dead center field and Zach Ramach’s drive over the left-field screen.
But perhaps even more significant than the offense was the combined effort of Martella’s pitchers Michael Marinchak and Alec Petroff. The right-handed duo limited the damage done by Paul Carpenter’s potent lineup.
Martella’s won 9-4 to take an early lead in the series, which will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Point.
“Mike Marinchak came out here and wasn’t real polished the first, second or third inning,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “He got settled in and we believed he got stronger. He’s a competitor.
“He reached his pitch count and he was fully confident handing the ball off to ‘Pet.’
“Petroff did his job. He left a pitch up in the ninth inning, but when your bats give you a seven-run lead, it’s not a big deal.”
Marinchak scattered eight hits over six innings. He allowed one earned run, had four strikeouts and four walks on 99 pitches. Petroff threw three frames, striking out five and walking three.
Paul Carpenter collected 11 hits, but stranded 15 base runners, including eight players in scoring position.
“Too many left on base,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “We did not have good, quality at-bats when we had the bases loaded or two guys on with less than two outs. We just didn’t put the ball in play when we needed to.
“They had the momentum coming back from (Tuesday). We were off for two days.
“They had the momentum swing. That happens.”
Paul Carpenter swept O in three games.
Martella’s won a series against second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy in four games, with the clincher on Tuesday and a dramatic 11-inning victory on Monday.
Zach Ramach had a HR over the screen, a double and 2 runs scored in @MartellasAAABA 9-4 win over @PCCA3ABA in GM1 of #JCBL title series at Sargent’s Stadium. pic.twitter.com/EQycN6TDmR— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 21, 2022
“It was huge to get the first one,” said Martella’s catcher Ramach, who had a double and two runs scored to go with his homer.
“Right now, it doesn’t matter. We need to come back (Thursday) and do the same thing, because they’re a very good team.”
Martella’s took an early lead, as Garrett Greco singled, stole a base and scored on Andrew Weaver’s single in the top of the first.
Paul Carpenter loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning after Aiden Dunlap’s leadoff single and a pair of walks, but Marinchak rebounded with two strikeouts on six straight pitches.
With two outs, center fielder Greco made a running and diving catch on Nick Fleming’s drive that traveled more than 400 feet in right-center field. Greco sprinted approximately 70 feet from the brick portion of the wall to the right-field side beyond the scoreboard to keep it 1-0.
In the Martella’s second, McCleester singled to lead off. Brycen Rearick, who had three hits, doubled off the wall in left, but Zach Seaman threw out McCleester at third.
With two outs, Jared Dowey smacked a run-producing base hit to left, but was thrown out by Seaman at second base to end the inning.
Paul Carpenter made it 2-1 on singles by Lucca Baccari, Seaman and Aiden Dunlap in the second.
The Pharmacy opened up a 4-1 advantage in the top of the fourth. McCleester scored on a delayed steal of home in a first-and-third situation. Greco singled, and Jake Felton walked with the bases loaded.
Ramach walked, advanced on Troy Emert’s sacrifice bunt and scored on McCleester’s sacrifice fly out to give Martella’s a 5-1 lead in the fifth.
Paul Carpenter plated an unearned run in the sixth after Aiden Dunlap reached on a two-out error and scored on Noah Sweeney’s double to left-center field.
“They just did a really good job of hitting their spots,” Ramach said of hurlers Marinchak and Petroff. “They were filling up the zone all day, throwing really good pitches and working to our plan.”
Ramach cleared the screen in left field in the top of the seventh.
“I was just trying to keep it simple, just really do my job, hit the ball hard and get on base,” Ramach said.
Martella’s added two unearned runs in the eighth after a two-out error, a walk, Felton’s infield single and another delayed double steal on a first-and-third situation to lead 8-2.
McCleester launched a two-out, solo homer to center field where the brick wall ends and fence begins.
“Offensively, we have two goals, get runners on base and score at least one run each inning,” Pfeil said. “PC is a well-rounded team and there is a lot of strength in that lineup, 1 through 9. We were fortunate enough to build a lead against some great pitching.”
Paul Carpenter’s Baccari hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth.
“You just wash this game moving forward. It’s a new game,” Sheriff said. “We were 7-0 against them in the regular season. It’s bound to happen. It’s kind of hard to go undefeated against one team.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
