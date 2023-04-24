JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A talented baseball roster assembled at Roxbury Park on a chilly Monday afternoon.
Two former major league pitchers were in the group. A long-time professional scout. Former NCAA Division I players. One of the most successful college baseball coaches in today’s game.
The long list included names familiar to the region’s baseball fans who followed the game over the past five decades.
They traveled to Roxbury to honor iconic former baseball coach and manager Dee Dee Osborne.
The AAABA field at Roxbury Park officially was renamed Dee Dee Osborne Field on Monday, as more than 100 people participated in an event held in conjunction with a high school baseball game between Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop.
“I saw kids I haven’t seen in a long time. I was humbled,” said Osborne, whose teams won 239 games in 25 seasons at Greater Johnstown as well as 267 regular-season victories in the Johnstown Junior League/AAABA League.
“A coaching legend, and a human-being legend,” said Greater Johnstown graduate and current Wake Forest University head coach Tom Walter. “I can honestly say that I wouldn’t be a coach today if it weren’t for Dee Dee.”
JHS grad Tom Walter, @WakeBaseball coach, at dedication ceremony for Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park. Former players, including Walter, attended before @GJSDAthletics vs @WestySports baseball game. pic.twitter.com/DDMKEsYZth— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) April 24, 2023
Walter won his 400th game as Wake Forest coach on Sunday at the University of Pittsburgh and has more than 800 wins as a Division I coach. He credited his grandfather George Walter, his father Ralph Walter and Osborne for helping him advance throughout his baseball career.
“I wear No. 32 because that was Dee Dee’s number. That’s my number at Wake Forest because of the skipper,” said Walter, one of the organizers of the months-long project to honor Osborne. “He was a great coach, an unbelievable recruiter, but when you played for Dee Dee what you knew more than anything else is he cared about you as a person and as a human being.”
Walter addressed the crowd before calling on Osborne and his grandson, Trent Osborne, to watch as a cover was removed to reveal the signage touting the AAABA baseball venue as Dee Dee Osborne Field.
“It couldn’t have been a better day for Dee Dee,” said Ross Kott, one of the event organizers who traveled from his home in New Orleans to join Osborne.
A standout player in the Johnstown Junior League and AAABA Tournament, Kott is former Osborne assistant coach at Johnstown High, where he once served as athletic director.
“For Dee Dee to see all of his former players come here, there are guys Dee Dee hasn’t seen in 20 years come over,” Kott said. “These are guys Dee Dee helped put on the map, and they came back to show their gratitude for him.”
The ceremony included some major league clout.
Gene Pentz, president of the Greater Johnstown School District board of directors, was on hand. Pentz pitched in the majors with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros in the 1970s after starring at Greater Johnstown and in the AAABA.
Central Cambria High School graduate Mike Holtz pitched 353 games for the California/Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox from 1996 to 2006. He played for Osborne in the AAABA on the powerhouse Pepsi-Cola teams.
“After all these years, I’ve always said my most favorite and memorable years were when I came down here and played for Dee Dee,” said Holtz, a Hollidaysburg resident. “Boy, what fun to be a part of Dee Dee’s team. That’s who you wanted to be with as a player.
“He told you when you didn’t do something right. He had his own way, which everybody loved. Personally, my playing career, I would have never gone past Johnstown to the next levels, to Clemson (University) and pro ball, without having that layer and somebody who cares so much for the game guiding me.
“Everybody knows Dee Dee’s passion. He is baseball in Johnstown. For me, it was fantastic to be a part of this.”
Walter and Kott worked with Jared Campagna, City of Johnstown public works director, as well as the city council and recreation director Tony Penna Jr. to rename the field.
“We won a lot of championships on that field. The kids won them. A lot of good ballplayers came off of that field,” Osborne said after spending nearly an hour posing for photographs with well-wishers in front of the sign donated by Absolute Signs in Johnstown. “This was a great day. I never expected something like this at my age.”
Osborne became emotional when the sign unveiled as Walter and Kott pulled away the cover.
“That put me over the edge,” Dee Dee Osborne said. “They did a heck of a job with this program. It was great seeing all of those faces again and being remembered.”
The unveiling at dedication of Dee Dee Osborne Field at RoxburyPark. pic.twitter.com/3hDKw018GU— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) April 24, 2023
Cleveland Indians/Guardians scout Bob Mayer joined former Osborne assistant coaches Sam Zambanini and Eric Dinyar in the handshake and conversation lines.
Pepsi-Cola franchise standouts Mike Sube, Holtz and Scott Waugerman hugged their former manager. Former Principle Development pitcher Rick Roberts, now a Pitt-Johnstown assistant coach and head of ERA Sports, also reminisced with Osborne and other former players.
Westmont Hilltop coach Chris DelSignore and Greater Johnstown coach Kerry Pfeil each are former Osborne assistant coaches from his days at Greater Johnstown.
The Hilltoppers won 14-0 in five innings in the first game on the renamed field. But the coaches looked at the bigger picture.
“I wanted to make a point to tell my players about Dee Dee. I wanted to make sure they all knew who Dee Dee was during his coaching career,” said DelSignore, a former University of Pittsburgh player who spent nine seasons as an assistant to Osborne.
“I echo what Tommy Walter said. I’m not here talking to my team (in the postgame huddle) without Dee Dee. He’s a very big part of my baseball journey. Just to be here and play in this game is special. It’s an honor to play the first game on Dee Dee Osborne field.”
Pfeil was an assistant at the end of Osborne’s Greater Johnstown coaching career and moved into the head coach role.
“It’s very emotional. It’s exciting. It’s very humbling when you look around and see how many guys got to play for him,” Pfeil said of the dedication event. “To be associated with somebody who has his name on this field forever is special.
“Roxbury Park, along with the Point Stadium, is a baseball mecca for a lot of people in the country that have come here and played. To put his name on this field for future generations was a high-class move by the City of Johnstown and Jared Campagna, and much thanks to Coach Walter and Ross Kott.”
