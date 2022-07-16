JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When the name Jason Grilli is mentioned, the first thought that more than likely comes to mind is baseball. Not esports.
But, the 45-year-old retired Major League Baseball pitcher made an appearance for Esports Night at Friday’s Johnstown Mill Rats game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, greeting fans while signing copies of his book and promoting The Esport Company, an organization that is based around competitive video gaming.
“I’ve been going around this town, and it’s such a beautiful ballpark,” Grilli said. “Obviously, when you have such a great sports facility, it draws a lot of attention. Just to see some things of a town that’s trying to regenerate itself is great.
“That’s why I’m here.”
The Esport Company, to which Grilli is an investor, was founded in 2020 by Seth Mason, who was born and raised in Northern Cambria.
Grilli connected with Mason online and became interested in his company’s cause due to the message it encourages.
“I liked what he was doing, giving back to the community,” Grilli said. “I know that very well as a ballplayer. My time has passed, now it’s time to do my part and give back, just like he’s doing.
“The Esport Company, abbreviated TEC, is technology, education, community.”
The Esport Company runs local high school video game leagues, as well as leagues in multiple YMCAs.
On Saturday, the company will be hosting TEC Con at 1st Summit Arena @ the Cambria County War Memorial, which will be considered an all-star event for the players involved in its leagues.
The field will include 48 players competing on 32 separate computers in front of a public crowd. According to TEC’s director of content creation Kris McNaney, this will involve trash talking between the fans and the players, but added will help boost the players for their competition.
“He’s building a framework for kids that don’t have the opportunity, or don’t want to play real sports,” Grilli said of Mason and TEC. “There’s starting to be some serious competition with it, especially if they’re in the process of making an Olympic sport out of it. Plus, this could be an opportunity or a gateway to future jobs in the technology field. There’s a lot of those in the Pittsburgh area.”
Prior to getting involved with TEC, as well as being a founder of “Rock’n Ball Wines,” Grilli pitched in the MLB over a span of 15 seasons. He compiled a 34-47 record with a 4.22 ERA and 79 saves.
Grilli began his career being selected No. 4 overall in the 1997 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants. A starter turned reliever, Grilli pitched for the Florida (now Miami) Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The veteran hurler eventually wrote a book titled “Just My Game,” telling the journey of his career, which included battling multiple injuries, most notably a knee injury suffered during 2009 spring training while running sprints. Grilli’s rehabilitation caused him to miss the entire 2010 season.
“I never really even intended to write a book,” Grilli said.
“It was more of a journal to begin with. When my career was almost over, and after I had those major surgeries, the one that threw me for the biggest loop was my quad injury. When I encountered that, anything I felt I needed to tell or talk about with my sons, I put in the journal, and it turned into a book.
“The theme was not giving up, make the dream a reality. I want to pass the baton to everyone here with the Mill Rats.”
Grilli’s four-season tenure with the Pirates was arguably the highlight of his career, where he signed a one-year contract in 2011 to reunite with manager Clint Hurdle, whom he had played for in Colorado in 2008. Grilli then signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh in December 2012, marking his first-ever multi-year deal, where he eventually became the team’s closer and earned the nickname “Grilled Cheese.”
“The ‘Grilled Cheese’ thing took a life of its own. I always loved giving back, feeding kids. Making a difference when somebody’s hungry is a great thing to see. and I’m Italian, so I like that,” Grilli said with a laugh.
In 2013, Grilli was named a National League All-Star for the first and only time of his career, where he pitched the ninth inning of the All-Star Game at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. While also becoming the first Pirate since 1992 to make the cover of Sports Illustrated, Grilli helped the Pirates reach their first postseason in 21 years.
“I was blessed to play 20 seasons, 15 of them in the big leagues,” Grilli said. “I went through the ups and downs, but like I said, I never quit. I was drafted as a starter and ended up being a closer. I’ve done front to back, and everything in between. I’ve laughed and I’ve cried a lot. They say there’s no crying in baseball, but there is when you take your jersey off. I’m blessed to have made a career out of it.”
