JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Martella’s Pharmacy secured its 13th consecutive appearance in the AAABA Tournament on Tuesday night.
But Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League rival Mainline Pharmacy made Martella’s earn it.
Martella’s scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning, sparked by a two-out, two-run single by Jared Dowey, in a 5-3 comeback victory over Mainline Pharmacy.
“We’ve kept the faith,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “(Monday) night we won a long one (10-5 in 11 innings).”
Pfeil’s team won the best-of-5 semifinal round series 3-1 with comeback wins in two straight nights at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Third-seeded Martella’s will face regular-season champion and defending playoff champ Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in Game 1 of the title series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Point.
Both teams will advance to the 77th AAABA Tournament on Aug. 1. The series winner will host the night games at the Point.
“Every game that we play with those guys is close. It’s just a competitive league and a great rivalry between us two,” said manager Tim Rubal of the second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy.
“This is our fourth year (including three seasons as Smith Transport) and early in our history, we have a nice rivalry with one of the big dogs in the league.
“Putting up a fight with them is awesome. Shoutout to them for putting up a fight right back.
“We fell short this time.”
Dowey pitched 62/3 innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out nine and walked three before reliever Aidan Layton tossed the final 21/3 innings to earn the mound win.
But Dowey’s biggest moment came on a 2-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.
“One hundred percent faith in Jared Dowey,” Pfeil said of his leadoff hitter. “He’s been the leader of this team ever since Omar Ward left.”
Mainline had scored twice in the top of the frame to lead 3-2, but Martella’s got the tying run back on Brycen Rearick’s bases-loaded walk.
Jared Dowey’s 2-out, 2-run single in 8th inning helped @MartellasAAABA edge @MainlineJCBL 5-3 and clinch b/5 semifinal series. Martella’s and league regular-season champ @PCCA3ABA begin title series Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/sNfMFzaeUF— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 20, 2022
“Just trying to put the ball in play, looking out for my guys, pick the next guy up,” Dowey said of his single to center field that made it 5-3. “It’s a dogfight out here. You’ve got to pick each other up, stand up for each other.
“We came out with a ‘W’ tonight and we’re just looking forward to the next series.”
Dowey and Garrett Greco each had two hits for Martella’s. Greco singled and scored on Jake Felton’s infield single for the game’s first run in the fifth inning.
Seita Shiratori had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy. Karson Reffner had a run- scoring single to give Mainline a one-run lead in the eighth.
Martella’s has won 10 league championships, including six straight from 2014 to 2019. Martella’s won the 2018 AAABA Tournament, giving Johnstown its first crown in the event’s seven-plus-decade history.
But Paul Carpenter has dominated the past three seasons, making the championship round an anticipated matchup.
“You don’t coach and you don’t play for this franchise not to be in these moments,” Pfeil said. “Getting to the tournament is a goal. But it’s definitely on the expectation side of things. We believe that we should be there. Even though it’s an achievement, we believe it’s an expectation of the franchise.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
