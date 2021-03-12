BEDFORD – In its fourth consecutive trip to the District 5 Class 2A championship game, the Windber Area High School girls basketball team used a stout defense to gradually pull away from Tussey Mountain.
The top-seeded Ramblers left no doubt that, after runner-up finishes the previous two years, this time the gold medals were headed to Windber.
Coach Cory Pavlosky’s Ramblers beat second-seeded Tussey Mountain 44-29 and won the program’s first title since 2018.
“Each year now, freshman up to senior, they’ve had a taste of it,” Pavlosky said after Windber won the sixth district crown in the girls program history. “Everybody’s at least been in one (championship game). Some have been in four. To feel the joy of winning one and then to feel the pain of losing one, that carries a lot of experience coming into these games.
“They were poised.”
Senior Amanda Cominsky had 14 rebounds and six points for the Ramblers (19-1), and junior Gina Gaye had 14 points and four steals, creating offense off of her defense. Junior Samantha Toki had 10 points, and sophomore Rylee Ott had nine points while handling the Ramblers’ toughest defensive assignment.
“We were really keying in on defense this week in practice,” Gaye said. “We had some of our underclassmen run through their plays. We just practiced defending it, knowing what they were going to do. We were trying to get turnovers and scoring off turnovers.”
Ott guarded Tussey Mountain standout Meghan Molosky, who averaged 13.6 points a game, but scored only five on Friday, with her lone field goal coming with 1:04 left. Kailee Leonard led the Titans with 14 points.
“It’s been our emphasis all year,” Pavlosky said. “We want to try to fluster and force that tempo. Tonight we mixed it up with that little three-quarter press. We only did that a couple games throughout the year and we saw some success.
“It’s a nice little thing we throw in the bag. We talked about it down in the locker room and I gave them a choice,” he said. “ ‘Do you want to try to go full-out like we’ve been? Or do you want to play that little half-court or three-quarter and drop back?’ They were good with that one.”
Windber held Tussey Mountain scoreless for the opening 5 minutes, 24 seconds of the game. The Ramblers led 5-0 until Leonard’s 3-pointer at 2:46.
Cominsky scored a rebound basket ahead of the first-quarter buzzer to give Windber a 12-5 advantage.
The Ramblers tallied the first six points of the second quarter to lead 18-5 on an Alexis James basket at 6:33.
Gaye had six second-quarter points as the Ramblers outscored the Titans 14-5 to lead 26-10 at halftime.
“We just came in here and came to play,” Cominsky said. “We knew that it was going to be one main girl that we had to shut down. Rylee (Ott) played amazing defense. We all just worked together and really started off strong.”
The Ramblers finished as runner-up to Everett in each of the previous two championship contests after beating Tussey Mountain for the 2018 crown.
“It feels really good to win,” Cominsky said. “I think we’ve kind of humbled ourselves more than we probably would have before, knowing that we had to come here with the pandemic and everything. It’s been challenging.
“We wanted this really badly. It’s amazing that we got it.”
Windber previously won district championships in 2A in 2018, 2011, 2004 and 2003, and won in 3A in 1989.
Tussey Moutain entered the title game with seven District 5 championships won since 1995, including back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015; 2009 and 2010; and 1995 and 1996.
“It’s amazing,” Gaye said. “All we wanted was to win this. We talked about it all week. We set our sights on this from the beginning of the year. To have this and the WestPAC is just surreal for us.”
