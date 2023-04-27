JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley High School girls softball coach Paula McCleester emphasized the significance of a solid start at the plate against visiting Conemaugh Township on Thursday.
Her players responded with a six-run first inning to set the tone in a 17-4 victory over the Indians in five innings.
“We’ve been working on focusing the ball,” McCleester said after the Blue Jays improved to 11-3. “We had a hard time with (Conemaugh Township) last time. It took us until the sixth inning to really hit the ball.”
On April 4 in Davidsville, the Indians held a five-run lead through five innings until Conemaugh Valley scored 15 times in the top of the sixth and won 16-6.
“That start was a big improvement from last game,” McCleester said after the Blue Jays’ first five batters reached base and scored in the six-run first inning on Thursday.
Catcher Katie Ledwich fronted a 10-hit attack with a pair of home runs among her three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Ledwich opened the bottom of the third with a solo shot that easily cleared the left-field fence. She added a convincing two-run blast to center in the fourth, sending fans behind the fence scrambling.
“I was just calm in my head, blocked everything else out,” Ledwich said. “I knew what I had to do.”
Bella Grecek went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs for Conemaugh Valley. Isabella Winkleman had two hits and two runs, and Julia Stiffler ripped a triple and scored a run.
Delanie Davison had a single and three runs scored. The senior who smacked three homers – including two grand slams – during the sixth-inning rally at Conemaugh Township on April 4 now has 99 career hits.
“We all work together,” Ledwich said of an experienced Blue Jays squad. “Even in youth league, we’ve been playing together for how long? I feel like as a team we really come together and we’re able to work together, which is really nice.”
Conemaugh Township shortstop Taylor Jarvis’ two-run single in the Indians’ four-run second inning was her team’s lone hit.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year. Everyone is learning,” Conemaugh Township coach Brittany Risch said. “We’re also missing four of our girls today, two of them seniors. One of our other players is injured.
“Unfortunately, our whole team wasn’t here today to be at our best, but I feel like they came out and gave it their all. We just weren’t there with the bats today.”
Conemaugh Valley pitchers Davison (nine) and Maddie Beiter (two) combined to strike out 11 Indians hitters. In fact, the Indians’ first 11 outs in the game were the result of strikeouts thrown by the Blue Jays pitchers.
“Both of the girls did a really nice job,” said McCleester, who started Davison, relieved her with Beiter after two outs in the first inning, and then brought back Davison during the Indians’ second-inning rally.
The game was delayed for almost an hour after the home plate umpire became ill. Emergency responders treated the ailing umpire at the field before transporting him by ambulance to an area hospital.
After a long delay, the teams warmed up again before the game resumed using only one umpire.
“Both teams did a fantastic job handling that, because that’s a tough situation.” McCleester said. “My girls got emotional.
“Some of their team got emotional as well. That’s tough. We all have grandparents, and we never want to see something like that happen.
“We try to teach those girls about life,” she said. “We have to deal with things and move on. Things work out when you don’t get too emotional. You have to keep your composure.”
Ledwich was Conemaugh Valley’s first batter after the stoppage that occurred during Conemaugh Township’s long second inning at-bat.
“With everything that happened I knew I just had to regain my composure and get myself and my teammates together and bounce back,” Ledwich said of her blast to left.
