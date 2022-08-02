JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After his towering home run to left field at Roxbury Park on Tuesday, the umpires went to the Cleveland Bulls dugout to check Michael Ferl’s bat.
Much like the big-league commissioner in the movie “The Natural,” they declared that Ferl’s lumber met AAABA Tournament specifications, and the homer stood.
And in the dugout, Ferl quipped: “It would have gone out if I’d used a tee-ball bat.”
It was that kind of day for Cleveland against Zanesville.
Seemingly every ball the Bulls hit found grass – or cleared the outfield fence. And three pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout in a 16-0, seven-inning win over the Junior Pioneers in Pool C play.
The Bulls collected 15 hits and scored in every inning except the seventh.
“We’ve been swinging like that all summer,” said Cleveland catcher Dylan Gamber, who homered, drove in four runs and scored three times.
“Our main thing is, don’t miss a fastball. So we were sitting on a lot of fastballs like we have all year. And in the cage, the big thing is, don’t be late. So we were really preaching getting early on this kid, so we were hitting a lot of pull-side balls, and even on the back-side balls we were on time and took them the other way.”
Ferl had a two-run single to go with his solo home run. Michael Persichetti, Joseph Lehner, Ryan Funderburg and Ozzie Campbell all had multiple hits for Cleveland.
The Bulls scored four in the top of the first; one in the second; four in the third; three in fourth and fifth; and had Ferl’s blast in the sixth.
“We were aggressive early, driving the fastball,” Bulls manager Jim Savel Sr. said. “When you put the ball in play, good things will happen.”
Bulls starter Alec Katon yielded Zanesville’s three hits while striking out six over four innings of work. He allowed Brody Hammersley’s one-hop-over-the-fence ground-rule double to left in the second and got out of a bases-loaded pickle in the fourth.
Owen Gerba pitched the fifth for Cleveland, walking one and striking out two.
Funderburg moved from second base to the mound and pitched two perfect innings of relief to end the game – striking out the last two hitters.
“We have a solid staff on this team, even with a couple of people that are hurt right now and missing this tournament,” Gamber said. “We are short-staffed so we’re busy and we’ve got to eat up innings, so we’ve been relying heavily on hitting spots and doing what we’ve got to do to get people out with a short staff.”
Gamber hails from Mayfield Village in northeast Ohio, where he just graduated from high school on the way to Gannon University.
His two-run single was a big hit in the Cleveland third. In the fourth, he greeted Zanesville’s side-warm reliever Joey Bystricky with a blast over the left-field fence.
“I had hit a fastball the last time, so I went up there thinking, ‘Off-speed. Off-speed. Off-speed,’” he said. “I knew I wasn’t getting another fastball.”
The Bulls are 2-0 and will face the Brooklyn Cougars on Wednesday in a 10 a.m. game at Lilly.
The Zanesville Junior Pioneers are 0-2 and face Buffalo at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Westmont Hilltop High School.
Zanesville manager Jay Bonifant came to Johnstown with just 10 players on his roster. One of them, centerfielder Tyler After, is from Johnstown, Ohio.
“We’ve been short-handed the past couple of years here,” Bonifant said. “We’ve been playing with 10. But this group of players we’ve got, they never give up. They fight to the end. That’s all I can ask from them.”
There was a pleasant familiarity among the players from the two Ohio squads who often see each other in college play, Bonifant said. Batters chatted with catchers, baserunners joked with infielders.
Many of the Cleveland players are from communities along the Lake Erie shore. Berl, who plays at Mercyhurst, hails from Conneaut. Katon (Thiel) and Campbell (Baldwin Wallace) are from Ashtabula.
But they looked right at home in western Pennsylvaniaa.
“We came in here off a hot streak,” Gamber said. “We’ve been preaching that we need to have the attitude that nobody can beat us.”
