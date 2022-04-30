BOSWELL, Pa. – Smiles don’t get much bigger than the one that Brock Barber was sporting on Saturday afternoon at North Star High School.
Then again, it’s not very often that you get a chance to wrestle your hero.
The 7-year-old New Jersey native loved every second of it, as he went toe to toe with two-time reigning NCAA champ Roman Bravo-Young for a few seconds at The Shop Wrestling Camp.
Brock was giving up about 100 pounds and joined a long line of NCAA wrestlers who were unable to take down the Penn State star commonly referred to as "RBY."
“That is his ultimate hero,” Kenny Barber, Brock’s father, said of Bravo-Young. “He watches (Bravo-Young’s) YouTube videos every single day. He knows all of his warmup routines. That’s why we’re here.”
Kenny and his wife, Barbara, said the lineup of instructors at the three-day camp, which includes a host of former and current NCAA wrestlers, was impressive, but Bravo-Young’s presence is what convinced them to make the five-hour drive from Estell Manor, New Jersey.
After attending the camp on Friday, they spent the night in Somerset. Barbara said that when they awoke at 7 a.m., Brock was staring at them, wanting to know if it was time to go meet Bravo-Young. Little did they know that Brock’s hero would wrestle around with him.
“We just hoped to get a picture with him,” she said. “We didn’t think it was going to be all that. We’re gasping, like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Look at that!’ ”
Bravo-Young will graduate from Penn State later this month. He could return to pursue a third consecutive NCAA title next year, concentrate on freestyle wrestling or turn his attention to mixed martial arts, but he remains tight-lipped about his future. On Saturday, all he wanted to talk about was working with young wrestlers.
“This is what it’s about,” he said. “I’m getting toward the end of my career and am just giving back.
"I like kids. Whoever wants to learn and whoever wants to learn my style – I’ll work with anyone.”
Brock Barber was one of about 65 wrestlers who signed up for the camp, which is run by the Cahill family from Berlin. Tanner and Taylor Cahill are former Division I wrestlers and their younger brother Toby is on the University at Buffalo team. The Cahills have brought four-time PIAA champion Gavin Teasdale, who was a member of both the Penn State and Iowa teams before deciding to focus on MMA, into the mix at The Shop to help teach “the official school yard system,” of wrestling. Tristan Pugh, a former Berlin Brothersvalley wrestler now on the Division II Glenville State team, was an instructor, along with Shippensburg’s Tyshawn White and Rutgers All-American Greg Bulsak. North Star coach Sal Lascari helped with the camp, and Conemaugh Township’s B.J. Heinrich attended. Berlin’s Austin Lee and Clayton Lee also help coach at The Shop.
“We’re just trying to grow area wrestling and trying to build a culture,” Taylor Cahill said. “Right now, it’s down in Somerset County. We have the connections and the means to make the county a powerhouse. That’s our plan, that’s our vision. That’s why we’re working with Sal here at North Star. We have the same goals. We’re working to excel and be the best.”
Taylor Cahill said having some of the biggest names in the sport working with local wrestlers will help in that regard.
“The kids sometimes don’t think it’s attainable or it’s possible (to succeed at the highest levels of wrestling),” he said. “We’ve all been to the next level, and we have connections. These guys are our friends, so now we can bring them back and show a generation of wrestlers and kids that anything is possible. It’s attainable. You just have to set your mind on it and go get it.”
