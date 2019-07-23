Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors combined a 14-hit barrage, a strong start by Trevor Pfeil and four solid innings of relief by Ben Mongelluzzo to beat Ophthalmic Associates 12-5 on Tuesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The victory gave Paul Carpenter a 3-1 series win and put the Advisors into the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series against Martella’s Pharmacy, the defending AAABA Tournament champion and second-place finisher in the JCBL this regular season.
Both teams will emerge from the best-of-5 title series with a berth in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament next month. But the series winner will represent Johnstown during the night games at the Point.
“A great team win.” Matt Privette’s inside-the-park HR sparked 6-run 3rd as @PCCA3ABA beat Ophthalmic 12-5 to win JCBL semifinal. Paul Carpenter had 14 hits to go with solid pitching and D pic.twitter.com/QoK5FJCOa2— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 24, 2019
“I think we’ve got a lot of momentum,” said Paul Carpenter right fielder Matt Privette, whose inside-the-park home run to right-center field in the third sparked a six-run inning.
“The job is not done. They’ve got a great team over there in Martella’s. So do we. I know we’re up for the challenge.”
Paul Carpenter missed multiple players throughout the first-round matchup due to vacations, GM-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said earlier in the series.
That made Pfeil’s workmanlike performance on the mound even more significant.
A Windber High School graduate, Pfeil pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out a pair and walking one.
“Trevor coming out there – we’re down a couple arms – and he goes out and throws five strong for us,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “That’s big.”
Pfeil needed only 60 pitches through five innings.
He retired Ophthalmic in order in the second and fifth innings. He overcame a bumpy fourth inning when OA scored twice on three hits, including consecutive doubles by Chasen Claus and Jake Shope, and a two-run single by Lance Westover that made it 7-2.
Windber’s @tpfeil4100 pitches 5 strong innings as @PCCA3ABA beat Ophthalmic 12-5 to take semifinal series in JCBL. Paul Carpenter advances to title series vs @MartellasAAABA pic.twitter.com/woLNkD2w6V— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 24, 2019
“My whole life it’s always been like that,” Pfeil said. “I don’t throw hard so the first time through the lineup I’m going to throw them off-speed. Then the second time through I’ve got to change it up. I didn’t change it up enough. They put the bat on it, but the end result came out good.”
Paul Carpenter produced five extra-base hits to help the cause.
In addition to Privette’s homer, Ben Maudie and Bo Haines each tripled, and Jason Beranek and Austin Vigliotti each doubled.
“I’m just trying to barrel the ball up and just trying to get our team right,” Privette said. “It was a good team win.
“I felt like if we’re all hitting the ball and playing good defense, we’re going to be pretty unbeatable.”
Haines went 3-for-5 with three runs, and Vigliotti went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Maudie had two hits and two runs, and Privette scored twice and drove in a pair.
“It’s scary to be honest,” Pfeil said of the offense. “It’s fun watching the big guys like Corey (Fogle), Ben (Maudie), Jason (Beranek). All of those guys can smack the ball. It’s so fun to watch.”
Seven different Ophthalmic players had hits, including Joe Hudak’s run-scoring double in the ninth.
Westover reached base three times, including an error and a walk and scored twice while driving in two.
“These guys have shown up every day. They don’t complain. They do whatever I tell them,” an emotional Ophthalmic manager Ken Ashbrook said, fighting back tears. “I just hate saying bye to them. We have many coming back, but there are six or seven that are going. They’ve been with me for a while and I enjoyed having all of them. It’s tough to say good-bye. I treat them like I would my own kids.”
Game 1 of the championship series will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Martella’s will make its 11th consecutive appearance in the championship series. The Pharmacy has won the playoff crown in each of the previous five seasons.
Paul Carpenter will play in its fourth straight championship series – meeting Martella’s each time.
Martella’s has won the past three series by a combined 9-3 count (3-0 in 2016; 3-2 in 2017; 3-1 in 2018).
“We’ve got to figure it’s going to come down to us and Martella’s from the get-go,” Dave Sheriff said. “It’s going to be a rock-em, sock-em battle. I think it’s going to be a fight to the end – a good, four- or five-game series.”
