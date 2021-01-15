LORETTO – Smarting from a six-game losing streak after opening the season by stunning Pitt, the St. Francis University men’s basketball team could use reinforcements.
It got just what the doctor ordered in the person of Marlon Hargis.
A 6-foot-7 transfer from Holy Cross, Hargis made his Red Flash debut on Thursday night at DeGol Arena and introduced himself to the Northeast Conference with a huge performance as SFU cooled off red-hot Bryant, 89-82.
The teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Friday.
Hargis made an impact within moments of entering the game at the 15:26 mark of the first half, quickly making a shot and grabbing a rebound.
He finished with 14 points and seven rebounds – two of his points came on a spectacular two-hand alley-oop dunk off senior point guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover’s inbound pass midway through the second half, helping St. Francis open up a 14-point lead.
“I’ve been waiting a long time to get back out on the floor, and I just wanted to come out and play hard and help our team out however I could,” said Hargis, who needed to pass certification to be granted eligibility by the NCAA. “I’ve been practicing, but I wanted to play in games. I want to compete, and I want to win.”
Hargis was one of five Flash scorers with at least 10 points: Ronell Giles led the way with 21, Myles Thompson and Max Land scored 17 apiece and Dixon-Conover had 11.
Not all of Hargis’ contribution was measurable in statistics, either. He played a key role bringing the ball up the floor against the Bulldog pressure all night, and, just before the dunk, he energized his team by going to the floor on defense for a tie-up that gave the Flash possession.
“I can’t even explain it. His energy was crazy. We needed that big time to get back on the winning side,” Dixon-Conover said. “We ran that same (inbound lob pass) in practice, and the same thing happened, so I just waited until it developed.
“This one was better than the one in practice, though. I was like ‘Wow.’ ”
Bryant (9-3, 5-2 NEC) came into the game averaging 91.4 points. The Bulldogs’ only previous losses were against Syracuse and St. Francis-Brookyn by a combined three points.
The Red Flash, though, held them to 25% shooting from 3-point range and only committed 14 turnovers en route to sending the Bulldogs to their first loss in seven games.
“The big thing was our offensive production. We did a much better job taking care of the basketball,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “You take some questionable shots, turn the ball over, that lets them get downhill, and they are so dangerous in transition.”
Reigning NEC newcomer of the year Michael Green III scored 24 for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride added 20.
Obviously, the victory was a huge confidence-booster for a young Flash team (2-6, 1-3) that played six freshmen and nine underclassmen. Relief showed when the 235-pound Thompson stumbled in the final minutes and knocked Dixon-Conover to the floor, but the Flash point guard got up sporting a big smile.
“I said, ‘I’m on your team. Chill out,’ ” Dixon-Conover joked. “We just had to worry about the next game. We had to put the losses behind us and play hard. I think we did that for 40 minutes.”
Dixon-Conover also had seven rebounds and 10 assists, including one from the seat of his pants to Giles after scurrying for a loose ball around midcourt as part of the key 13-3 Flash spurt in the middle of the second half.
The Flash led almost the entire first half and were up 43-40 at the break behind nine points from Land and eight points apiece from Thompson and Giles. St. Francis was 6-for-13 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes, while the Bulldogs made just two of their 13 treys.
St. Francis’ bench outscored Bryant’s, 16-9.
St. Francis used a 12-4 run to bolt out to a 17-9 lead 8 minutes in, getting nine points off the bench from the combination of Giles and Hargis.
The Red Flash held a 27-20 advantage after Flagg turned a strong low-post move into a three-point play and Giles connected from beyond the arc in the corner.
“This is a great reward for these guys who’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” Krimmel said. “They’ve been resilient. They’ve been through a lot.”
