Starter Christian Hack and closer Andrew Kribbs provided a one-two combination that effectively shut down the Champion City Kings lineup throughout a Prospect League contest on Tuesday night.
The left-handed Hack went 61/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks, and the right-handed Kribbs retired eight of nine batters he faced, four by strikeouts, as the Johnstown Mill Rats beat the Kings 6-2 in front of 133 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Valparaiso lefty Christian Hack evened his record at 2-2 via 6.1 strong innings in @Mill_Rats 6-2 win over Champion City. Hack had 6 Ks, 0 BB and hit 3 batters. Gave up 5 hits. pic.twitter.com/zccFmWKjVD— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 13, 2022
“I just stick to the simple approach I had at the beginning of the year,” said Hack, a rising sophomore at Valparaiso University. “Just keep attacking and throw strikes, and let the hitters get themselves out. Try not to do too much.
“So far I’ve found success doing that. It’s working. The team’s rolling. All’s good.”
The Mill Rats won back-to-back games against Champion City to start a six-game home stand. Johnstown will host the West Virginia Miners at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mill Rats pitchers produced a pair of gems against the Kings, including an 8-0 shutout win on Monday.
In two games, Johnstown outscored Champion City 14-2 and struck out a combined 15 batters. The Kings didn’t have an extra-base hit, producing nine singles over two games.
University of Tennessee product Andrew Kribbs hit a HR in his DH role, then retired 8 of 9 batters to close @Mill_Rats 6-2 win over Champion City. pic.twitter.com/qMkMPYeEPv— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 13, 2022
“Just attacking the hitters with my pitches. I know it’s good enough,” Kribbs said after mowing through the opposing hitters in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. “I had that mind-set, ‘I’m going to go right at them, and if they hit it, they hit it.’
“Just coming in with the same approach (Hack) had, just getting ahead early with the fastball and dominating with the offspeed pitches when you get ahead.”
Johnstown improved to 4-2 in the Prospect League second half and is 16-21 overall. Champion City slipped to 1-6 in the second half, 10-26 overall.
“We’ve lost some guys to injuries but the guys who are here are putting in the work,” Hack said. “We’ve got a good head on our shoulders. We’re just going to keep going.”
Champion City’s Evan Lorey hit a two-out single and scored on Patrick Fultz’s single in the top of the first.
The Mill Rats answered with their own two-out production in the bottom of the frame, as Sam Mast singled home Jake Casey to tie the score.
Chase Cromer singled home a run, and Damian Yenzi plated a pair with a two-out single to left in the second to give the Mill Rats a 4-1 advantage. Designated hitter Kribbs launched a shot over the screen in left to push the margin to four runs in the third.
“First at-bat I got an inside pitch and was a little late on it,” Kribbs said of a second-inning fly out to left field. “The next at-bat I got the exact same pitch. I was able to get out front and put it over the fence.”
Cromer singled and scored on Pete Capobianco’s sacrifice fly to give Johnstown a 6-1 lead in the fourth.
Champion City got a run back in the fifth after back-to-back, two-out singles by Matt Mercer and Fultz. But that was as close as the Kings got.
“Having Kribbs come in and close is awesome,” Hack said. “He’s a high-energy guy, and he’s got the stuff to do it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.