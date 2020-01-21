LORETTO – It’s been made clear over the first three weeks of Northeast Conference play that the St. Francis University women’s basketball team can overcome anything if they just can keep the game close.
The Red Flash weren’t able to do that on Monday afternoon. Keep it close enough to pull it out at the end, that is.
St. Francis’ three-game conference home winning streak came to an end as Merrimack prevailed 71-56. The Red Flash got behind early and weren’t able to overcome Division I newcomer Merrimack and it’s 6-foot-1 standout Denia Davis-Stewart on Martin Luther King Day at DeGol Arena.
The Red Flash slipped to 7-11 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
“They came in and played their game,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “We began chipping away in the second half, but you still have to get stops. We weren’t getting stops on the defensive end, which led to us really struggling on the offensive end.”
There were bright spots in defeat. The Flash outshot Merrimack 62-56 and outrebounded the Warriors 38-30.
Junior wing Jenna Mastellone scored in double figures for the third game in a row, tying her career high for the second straight contest with 14 points –
Mastellone is now 6-for-6 from 3 over the last two games.
Meanwhile, undersized post Jada Dapaa – who is listed at 5-11 but probably is closer to 5-8 – came off the bench to pull down a team-high 10 rebounds and even overpowered Davis-Stewart a couple of times for buckets in the paint.
Dapaa is part of an emerging three-headed pivot for the Flash. She and freshmen Katie Dettwiller and Sam Miller actually combined for 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots in defeat.
“We do a good job working together, getting in and out, guarding the post in different ways, presenting different types of defense and different styles,” said Dapaa, who scored eight. “I think we can build going forward. I know my role, and I enjoy doing it.”
Bishop McCort grad Haley Thomas added eight points and nine boards for the Red Flash.
Those couple of rays of sunshine weren’t enough, though. Davis-Stewart, who entered the game as one of the national leaders in rebounds and blocks and just was named NEC player of the week for the third time, lived up to her billing, scoring 26 points, pulling down 14 rebounds and blocking four shots.
Kate Mager and Jayne Decesare combined for five 3-pointers and 26 points to complement Davis-Stewart. Merrimack is 11-7 overall and 4-3 in the NEC.
The game was part of “Unity Day” around the conference, in recognition of Martin Luther King Day. The occasion had special meaning for Whittington, a Louisiana native and the Flash’s first African-American women’s coach.
“Back in the day, there were no opportunities like this for myself or other people of color, so this means a lot to me, to be able to coach at St. Francis, to work with players and to talk about unity with them,” Whittington said.
Any chance the Flash had to rally in the fourth quarter was squelched by Merrimack’s four 3-pointers. By contrast, St. Francis had a difficult time solving the Warriors’ aggressive 2-3 zone, going 2-for-15 from 3.
“Their zone slowed us down. It took us longer to find shots that we wanted,” Mastellone said.
St. Francis found itself down 36-25 at halftime, as Davis-Stewart went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc for 15 points to go with nine rebounds. Merrimack led by as many as 14 points; the Flash had a chance to cut it to seven or six late in the second quarter, but the Warriors stole an inbounds pass, turned it into a three-on-one, and Diamond Christian finished the break.
The Red Flash trimmed it to six on Phee Allen’s jumper 2:30 into the third quarter, but the Warriors responded, pushed the difference back to double figures when Mager swished a shot from deep atop the key.
St. Francis missed 10 of its first 13 shots and all five of its 3-pointers. Although well-guarded in the post, Davis-Stewart showed off her range by making a pair of treys from the wing early. Diamond Christian’s jump shot at the buzzer game the Warriors a 15-10 lead after a quarter.
“I don’t think we should dwell on this too much, so we can win moving forward,” Mastellone said.
