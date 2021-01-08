LORETTO – St. Francis University wing Jenna Mastellone celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier this week in the bubble, receiving jewelry and photos as gifts from her teammates.
Just like their senior 3-point shooting specialist from New York City, the Red Flash are maturing.
Less than 24 hours after coming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten in the Northeast Conference, Mastellone and the Red Flash led most of the way and held on at the end in the second game of their back to back with visiting Long Island, 66-62, on Friday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“I think we’ve really grown,” Mastellone said. “Everyone on the floor has more confidence than last year. We’ve gotten better, and we have more chemistry, having played together. Our chemistry on defense has really shown, as well.”
It was the Flash’s sixth straight triumph, matching their longest winning streak since 2017-18 and improving their record to 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the NEC.
Karson Swogger led the way with a game-high 17 points and tying her career high with eight assists. Sam Miller scored 12 points off the bench.
Mastellone scored all 10 of her points in the first frame and pulled down a career-best nine rebounds. St. Francis built a lead in the first quarter that it never relinquished. Lili Benzel also scored 10 and Bishop McCort graduate Haley Thomas added eight for SFU.
St. Francis once again played without leading rebounder Jada Dapaa because of injury.
“I think one of the best things we’re finding is we’re not just a one- or a two-player team this year. We’re not just a Haley and Karson team this year. We’ve had a lot of different people who have stepped up,” Red Flash coach Keila Whittington said.
“They want it this year, whereas, last year, they were questioning. They didn’t know if they could. They saw they could do some nice things, and, this year, I think they really feel it.”
The Red Flash never trailed, leading by as many as 13 after a 16-4 run in the second quarter while squelching several Shark rallies to keep it at more than a one-possession game until the last 90 seconds. Mastellone, though, hounded Long Island’s Brandy Thomas on a long jumper for the tie at the end, forcing it short, and Swogger made two foul shots to ice the game.
Brandy Thomas had scored 19 on Thursday night against the Flash and six in the fourth quarter on her way to leading the Sharks on Friday with 13.
“I just didn’t want her to get an easy lane to the basket,” Mastellone said. “I was just doing whatever I could to keep her in the same spot she was in.”
St. Francis led by as many at eight in the opening quarter and had a 20-13 edge entering the second. Mastellone led the way with 10 points in the period – hitting two 3-pointers – while Swogger netted five. The Flash raised that lead to eight – 38-30 – by halftime.
St. Francis ended the second quarter on a 12-4 run, weather Shark spurts that tied the contest at 20 and 26.
After not shooting a first-half foul shot in the opening game of the back to back, SFU made 15 of 17 free throws over the first two quarters in the rematch.
Five Sharks went to the locker room with at least two fouls, and guard Camille Gray had three.
If not for Long Island’s 17 points off turnovers, it might have been a blowout.
“We definitely came out with an edge, and we wanted to keep that lead the entire game,” said Swogger, who now has at least seven assists in three straight games. “This team definitely wants to win.”
The Flash surged ahead by as many as 13 in the third before Long Island took advantage of an SFU scoring lull to pull as close as four. Freshman Christina Nichols, though, scored on an offensive rebound, and Haley Thomas’ two free throws with 5.4 seconds on the clock sent St. Francis to the fourth quarter up by nine.
“It came down to who wanted it more,” Swogger said. “Playing back-to-back games, it takes a lot of guts to push through, and I’m really proud of this team for finishing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.