LORETTO – For the second straight day, St. Francis saw a big second-half lead quickly slipping away.
At about the same time, Red Flash senior forward Mark Flagg saw Fairleigh Dickinson forward John Square coming right at him.
Even with four fouls, Flagg held his ground, took the hit and Square was accused with the charging call. Then SFU’s 6-foot-9 senior forward bounced back up, emblematic of the way the Red Flash bounced back for a 90-82 Northeast Conference home victory on Wednesday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“It felt great. Obviously, I had a little scare in my mind with four fouls, but I knew that I had good position,” Flagg said. “I knew that was a big spark to help us win the game.”
It was St. Francis’ third win in six games, a number that easily could have been four had they not squandered a 17-point second-half advantage in an overtime loss to FDU on Tuesday.
This time, the Red Flash rode an 18-7 run in the middle of the second half to build a 13-point advantage with 4:35 left. However, unlike the night before, SFU weathered the Knights’ rally that trimmed the margin to as few as six in the final minutes to improve to 4-9 overall and 3-6 in the NEC.
“These are experiences we have to go through,” Flagg said. “We made some big plays down the stretch that we didn’t make last game.”
Continuing to show burgeoning improvement all-around, Flagg collected 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists while going 12-for-15 from the foul line over the two games. Ramiir Dixon-Conover produced team highs of 19 points and five assists, while Myles Thompson and Ronell Giles Jr. each finished with 15 points.
Bryce Laskey hit two free throws at the end to put him in double digits with 10 and give the Red Flash their first back-to-back 90-point games against Division I opponents in Rob Krimmel’s tenure as coach.
For a St. Francis team that entered the day last in the NEC standings, it has now beaten Pitt, knocked a team from the conference unbeaten ranks (Bryant) and come back to split with the preseason league favorites.
It can’t be said that one particularly aspect has held the Flash back. They’ve shown the ability to shoot, to pass, to rebound and to defend at various times, but just not enough yet to get on a winning streak.
“It’s about being consistent,” said Dixon-Conover, one of four first-year starters. “I think we’re a contending team (in the NEC) right now, to be honest. It’s just those stretches that we go through. We can say it’s about our experience, but we’re 13 games in. We know what we’re doing wrong, so it’s just about locking it in a little bit more and getting after it.”
The Flash shot 54.2% from the field, outrebounded the Knights by 12 and only committed three more turnovers than a veteran Fairleigh Dickinson squad.
“We took a huge step,” Krimmel said. “To be able to come back less than 24 hours after a very disappointing loss and to respond the way they did is a credit to the kids that are in that locker room.”
Jahlil Jenkins made five 3-pointers for FDU to lead all scorers with 30.
Fairleigh Dickinson scored the first six points of the second half. However, Laskey made a wide-open 3 coming out of Krimmel’s timeout, and Dixon-Conover scored six straight points to hand the Flash a 49-44 lead, their largest of the contest until Flagg’s two free throws with 9:16 left gave them a seven-point advantage.
St. Francis came out of a hotly contested first half with a 40-38 lead when Marlon Hargis tipped a defensive rebound ahead to himself, ran it down and laid it in with two Knights defenders in close pursuit with just five seconds to go.
Eight of the nine players Krimmel used in the first half scored, Thompson leading the way with nine points. St. Francis shot 54.8%.
Although FDU led for the most part, neither team was able to create any distance with its opponent in the first 20 minutes, when there were eight lead changes and six ties. Dixon-Conover did a hop stop for a layup to tie the game at 16, and he knotted it again at 25 when he cleaned up his own miss in traffic under the bucket.
St. Francis took its first lead since the opening minute when Thompson fired up a 3 as the shot clock was about to expire, and it rattled home to make it 32-29 at the 4:28 mark.
