WASHINGTON, Pa. – Everything was fine for Brownsville until it wasn't.
Through the first four-and-a-half innings, life was just peachy for the Texas team. Brownsville led 2-0 after four. Pitcher Jai Arenas was cruising, allowing only one hit and not walking anybody.
In the top of the fifth, one play began a pendulum shift.
With two on, two out and a run already in, Brownsville's Jeremiah Vela drove a 2-1 pitch to deep right field. Johnstown's Colin Dinyar jumped, extended his glove, bumped the fence in right field and saved two runs.
The umpire called it a catch, but, uh, well, Brownsville manager Ruben Lopez and, likely, many watching the game at the field or at home were skeptical at best.
"I thought it hit the fence," Lopez said. "But in the end, it was the blue's call, and nothing we can do about it."
HIGHLIGHTS!! Johnstown, PA saw itself down 2-0 heading into the 5th inning. Johnstown would score three runs in that inning, and that would be the deciding factor! Johnstown moves on by defeating Brownsville, Texas 3-2!#PLWS2021 pic.twitter.com/fBaDW2DEot— PONY World Series (@plws2021) August 15, 2021
Right call or wrong call, Dinyar's catch changed the game.
It turned into a Pony League World Series classic, and Johnstown manager Brian Oleksa was thrilled to be on the winning end of a 3-2 grinder.
"Oh, man," Oleksa said. "I'll tell you what, that's up there with the top of them. That was a dogfight. Our kids came through."
Brownsville scored in its first at-bat. Jorge Garza scored on a fielder's choice as first baseman Ben Kormanski's throw home went wide. Brownsville doubled its advantage in the top of the fifth when Ruben Lopez Jr. hit a rocket up the middle that went into center field and scored Jorge Garza Jr.
After Dinyar's bang-bang catch, Johnstown's offense came alive. Suddenly, command was an issue for Arenas. He walked the first two batters, then gave up a single to his mound opponent, Chase Williamson, to load the bases. Aaron Smearman greeted reliever Vela with a two-run single to tie the score and break Brownsville's 14-inning World Series scoreless streak.
Fundamental errors bit the Texans later in the inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Vela faced Aaron Bowers and got the strikeout he needed. Unfortunately, it was a dropped third strike, and because catcher Chris Ramos was worried about Williamson breaking for the plate from third base, he didn't make a throw to first, and everybody was safe.
After that lapse reloaded the bases, a physical mistake led to Johnstown taking the lead. With Lucas Oleksa batting, Brownsville second baseman Miguel Soto bobbled a potential inning-ending double play grounder, allowing Williamson to score on a fielder's choice and putting Johnstown ahead, 3-2.
"That was the inning," Lopez Sr. said. "That was a great inning for them. That was a key out. We get that strikeout and we get to go one more inning with a 2-2 game. That was a key play for them."
Now in the driver's seat with six outs to go, Adam Radkowski came on to relieve Williamson. Williamson finished his outing, allowing two runs on four hits. He battled wildness, walking five, but settled down to get the win while also going 2-for-4 with the bat.
Radkowski got the outs he needed. Things got hairy in the seventh when Brownsville put runners on first and second, but Radkowski calmy got Vela to ground a first-pitch curveball to second. Justin Whysong dropped to one knee, tossed over to first, and that was the ballgame.
Brownsville looks to keep its tournament alive at 10 a.m. Monday morning when it takes on Manchester, New Hampshire, in an elimination game.
The prize for Brownsville be a rematch with Johnstown. For Brian Oleksa, his team is ready for anything.
"Our boys are pumped," he said. "Our boys are excited. I don't think (the coaching staff will) have to work hard or have any strategies to keep them boys going. They're alive. They're ready to go. They're ready to play baseball."
Johnstown advances to the division finals at 5:30 p.m. Monday, which will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet. The winner of the morning matchup will be Johnstown’s opponent in the division finals and must win twice to advance to the championship game, set to be played Wednesday.
